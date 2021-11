Phoenix Suns backup-backup center Frank Kaminsky was always supremely skilled on offense. We just hadn’t seen so much of that since college. He was the College Player of the Year as a senior at Wisconsin, leading the Badgers through the NCAA Tournament to the national championship game in 2015. Kaminsky’s offensive skills were unmatched in college. He averaged nearly 19 points and 9 rebounds per game for one of the nation’s slowest-paced teams, led all qualifying college players in PER and helped Wisconsin post the highest adjusted offensive efficiency in KenPom history.

