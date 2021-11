One of the perks of being home for the summer after my freshman year was that I didn’t have to make what freshman-me had branded the piano-playing-tradeoff. It had been quite the dilemma: if I had wanted to play piano, I either had to make the walk with my music books over to a practice room in the Howard Music Hall, or I had to play in the Olds lobby and accept that anyone who walked by could hear every mistake. Neither was terrible; yet my introverted side could appreciate going home to the piano tucked in the corner of my dining room.

