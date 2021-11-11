PNG courts allows Oil Search shareholders to vote on Santos merger

GLASGOW, Nov 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Europe’s Maersk Drilling (DRLCO.CO) and U.S. rival Noble (NE.N) have droll timing. The pair announced a transatlantic merger on Wednesday, just as negotiators at Glasgow’s COP26 climate talks unveiled the first fruits of their labours. That included a draft pledge to phase out subsidies for fossil fuels. For the drillers, it thus sounds like a sensible time to roll out a deal that should generate nearly $1 billion of taxed and capitalised synergies. Against the duo’s $1.7 billion market capitalisations, that’s a chunky buffer against the approaching storm. With the International Energy Agency calling for an end to new oil or gas investment to limit global warming, drillers are living on borrowed time.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO