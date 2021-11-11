CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Be careful, Dems, what you wish for

Bryan College Station Eagle
 6 days ago

Be careful, Democrats, what you wish for. Once socialism is voted in, you can not take...

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Antiabortion ideologues should be careful what they wish for

Conventional wisdom holds that abortion is no longer a decisive issue for either party. Pro-choice voters side with Democrats; antiabortion advocates with the GOP; and single-issue voters tend to be on the antiabortion side. That could change dramatically. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. The Post...
ADVOCACY
foxlexington.com

Dems, GOP agree on climate change urgency, but not on what to do

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — For the first time ever, congressional delegations from both parties headed to the U.N.’s climate summit. While Republicans and Democrats agree more needs to be done to fight climate change, they have different ideas about what needs to be done to accomplish it. “The U.N. told the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
honknews.com

Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get A Fourth Stimulus Check?

Despite acknowledging that it is a long shot at this point, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a non-partisan advocacy group, has launched a lobbying campaign to persuade Congress to transfer more stimulus money to individuals collecting Social Security. In a letter to congressional leaders, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney proposed a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment for seniors.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Economy#Republicans#Democrats#Economics
The Oregonian

Big push to get Social Security recipients a 4th stimulus check. Petition calls for $1,400 payments

An influential non-partisan group that lobbies on behalf of senior citizens is continuing to push Congress for a fourth stimulus payment to benefit senior citizens. The Senior Citizens League recently sent a letter to members of Congress urging them to consider a targeted stimulus designed to benefit Social Security recipients. The group is asking for a $1,400 payment.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Joy Reid fumes over Biden approval rating, calls Americans ungrateful: 'I guess they spent the whole $2,000'

Far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid derided and mocked Americans Monday for not being sufficiently grateful to President Biden, snarking they must have already spent their stimulus checks and aren't happy anymore. During a discussion with left-wing historian Michael Beschloss on "The ReidOut," Reid fumed over Biden's poor approval rating, with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
leedaily.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Is Arrving Soon? Latest Update

With inflation increasing day by day, stimulus checks have become a necessary means of survival for most people. The federal government has also stopped giving out these checks. Instead, the US states are now responsible for handing out financial aid to struggling families. These stimulus checks are particularly important for low to medium-income families with different eligibility criteria.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Democrats are on course to lose in 2022 and 2024. If they do, we may lose our democracy.

I’ve never been more worried about the future of the country than I am today. I briefly exhaled a year ago when Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump, but now my concerns are rising as President Biden’s poll numbers are dropping. In the new Post-ABC News poll, Biden is down to 41 percent approval and 53 percent disapproval. That’s a record-high disapproval rating for a recent first-year president not named Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) Blasts White House For Dishonest Math On ‘Build Back Better’ Plan, Says Manchin & Sinema Won’t Go Along With It

Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss why he supported the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill and why he thinks Senators Manchin & Sinema won’t go along with supporting Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ multi-trillion-dollar spending bill. Senator Romney slammed the White House for putting out...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy