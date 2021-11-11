Be careful, Dems, what you wish for

Conventional wisdom holds that abortion is no longer a decisive issue for either party. Pro-choice voters side with Democrats; antiabortion advocates with the GOP; and single-issue voters tend to be on the antiabortion side. That could change dramatically. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. The Post...
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — For the first time ever, congressional delegations from both parties headed to the U.N.’s climate summit. While Republicans and Democrats agree more needs to be done to fight climate change, they have different ideas about what needs to be done to accomplish it. “The U.N. told the...
Despite acknowledging that it is a long shot at this point, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a non-partisan advocacy group, has launched a lobbying campaign to persuade Congress to transfer more stimulus money to individuals collecting Social Security. In a letter to congressional leaders, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney proposed a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment for seniors.
Families have one last chance to profit from one of the most unusual initiatives made by the federal government in reaction to the financial effect of the coronavirus pandemic if they haven't already. Time is running out for everyone who hasn't yet begun receiving the monthly Child Tax Credit stimulus...
The Social Security Administration recently announced that due to this year’s high levels of inflation, it would be raising social security payments by 5.9% in 2022, the highest increase in nearly 40 years. And a new bill introduced in Congress could increase those payments even further. While on the campaign...
An influential non-partisan group that lobbies on behalf of senior citizens is continuing to push Congress for a fourth stimulus payment to benefit senior citizens. The Senior Citizens League recently sent a letter to members of Congress urging them to consider a targeted stimulus designed to benefit Social Security recipients. The group is asking for a $1,400 payment.
Some Americans may get a pleasant surprise in the coming days: a stimulus check for $600 or $1,200, which they did not anticipate. However, only a few people will be eligible for the payments. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack launched the new aid effort earlier this month. It's part of a...
Far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid derided and mocked Americans Monday for not being sufficiently grateful to President Biden, snarking they must have already spent their stimulus checks and aren't happy anymore. During a discussion with left-wing historian Michael Beschloss on "The ReidOut," Reid fumed over Biden's poor approval rating, with...
Voters socked by inflation and underwhelmed by President Joe Biden now favor Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections by a historic margin, prompting predictions of the largest gain in House seats in the modern voting era.
Some political insiders have an idea of how President Joe Biden can remove Kamala Harris as Vice President— and it involves her receiving a Supreme Court vacancy. A recent report from CNN spoke on the exasperations and tensions between her operation and Biden’s team and their strained personal relationship. The...
That’s what Republicans will ask voters a year from now. That was the question Ronald Reagan famously posed to Americans during his last debate with then-president Jimmy Carter. The country answered by delivering one of the greatest election landslides of all time; Reagan won 489 Electoral College votes to Carter’s 49.
With inflation increasing day by day, stimulus checks have become a necessary means of survival for most people. The federal government has also stopped giving out these checks. Instead, the US states are now responsible for handing out financial aid to struggling families. These stimulus checks are particularly important for low to medium-income families with different eligibility criteria.
I’ve never been more worried about the future of the country than I am today. I briefly exhaled a year ago when Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump, but now my concerns are rising as President Biden’s poll numbers are dropping. In the new Post-ABC News poll, Biden is down to 41 percent approval and 53 percent disapproval. That’s a record-high disapproval rating for a recent first-year president not named Trump.
Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss why he supported the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill and why he thinks Senators Manchin & Sinema won’t go along with supporting Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ multi-trillion-dollar spending bill. Senator Romney slammed the White House for putting out...
Medicare Part A is free for most enrollees, but Part B comes with a monthly premium. Part B premiums aren't set in stone. Next year, Part B premiums will see their largest hike in years. Millions of Americans get health coverage through Medicare once they turn 65. But one common...
Comments / 0