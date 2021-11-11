CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagit County, WA

Flooding in the forecast for Friday, Saturday

By Skagit Valley
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 6 days ago
The Skagit River is forecast to rise rapidly in response to rain this week, resulting in flooding Friday and Saturday, according to the Northwest River Forecast Center.

In the Concrete area, the river is forecast to rise Friday from about 20 feet to about 32 feet, surpassing the river’s 28-foot flood stage by midday and continuing to climb to its moderate and major flood stages before cresting overnight. The river is forecast to recede below flood stage in that area early Saturday.

Downstream in Mount Vernon, the river is forecast to reach flood stage early Saturday, crest at 30.65 feet and recede below flood stage overnight.

Moderate flood stage is at 30 feet and major flood stage is above 32.5 feet.

The first flood of the season, which generally runs October to March, occurred about two weeks ago. Floodwaters swept through Hamilton, over roads and into Mount Vernon parks.

In response to the weather, the state Department of Transportation closed Highway 20 over the North Cascades on Wednesday afternoon.

The closure from milepost 134 near the Ross Dam Trailhead to milepost 171 near Mazama will remain in place until spring.

The the closure had been planned for next Monday, it was moved up because of avalanche danger.

Snow fell in the higher elevations early in the week, while warm rain is expected Thursday and Friday.

Skagit Valley Herald

Floodwaters begin to recede in Skagit County

Although the Skagit and Samish rivers crested in west Skagit County on Tuesday, residents and first responders continue to feel the effects of the worst flooding since 2006, as well as from damage caused by high winds. As of Tuesday morning, Skagit was the only county in Western Washington enduring...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Skagit Valley Herald

Many impacted by flooding in Skagit County

Near record-setting flooding of area rivers has damaged businesses in Skagit County, displaced some from their homes and left others stranded. In Bow on Tuesday, staff at Samish Gold Seafoods were cleaning up after thigh-high water had flooded their store. The oyster market and adjoining Thai restaurant were one of...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Mt. Vernon, WA
Media Account for Skagit Valley Herald

