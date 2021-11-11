CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Facing Financial Hardship? Tips to Avoid Foreclosure

Brenham Banner-Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) Life’s unexpected challenges can make meeting monthly mortgage payments difficult. The good news? Help...

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Avoiding Commercial Property Foreclosure

A new report from Mortgage Rail suggests that avoiding commercial property foreclosure can be achieved by executing a successful commercial loan workout. Mortgage Rail suggests that there is a baseline process for avoiding commercial property foreclosure in a complex situation. The company adds that the overall goal should be to build confidence in a lender to minimize loss. As a borrower, plans such as these can help you out of a sticky situation, however, this process can also help lenders take a look at what steps borrowers can take in order to get out of a tough situation, and even help them along the way by outlining what it is you need from the borrower to execute a proper negotiation.
REAL ESTATE
Wicked Local

FINANCIAL FOCUS: Financial tips for new veterans

Each Veterans Day, we honor the men and women who have served in our armed forces. If you’ve recently separated or retired from the military, or you will be leaving soon, you can be proud of the service you’ve provided to your country. But once you’re a veteran, away from the structure and imperatives of the military, you may need to take greater control over managing your finances and protecting your family.
HOUSING
MyChesCo

Feberal Government Takes Action to Prevent Avoidable Foreclosures

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Will Examine for Compliance with COVID-19 Protections. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), jointly with other government agencies, announced a return to enforcement of critical protections for families and homeowners. Those protections, put in place in the wake of the Great Recession to prevent another foreclosure crisis, give families the chance to find alternatives to foreclosure before losing their home. With the majority of the over one million remaining COVID-19 forbearances expected to end before the end of the year, struggling homeowners will need these protections to avoid foreclosure.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Freddie Mac#Statepoint
therealdeal.com

Irish investor hands Loop office building to lender to avoid foreclosure

An Irish real estate investor handed a Loop office building that houses a Morton’s Steakhouse to its lender to avert foreclosure after failing to find a buyer. Wilton U.S. Commercial, a REIT that lets Irish investors wager on the U.S. commercial property market, transferred ownership of the 24-story Art Deco building at 65 East Wacker Place to Acres Capital, Crain’s reported. It was a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure, meaning that Wilton released the property rather than face a suit due to missed loan payments, Crain’s said, citing a person close to the transaction,
ECONOMY
5 On Your Side

Financial experts' best tips to maximize your money

ST. LOUIS — As we approach the end of the year, it may be time to look at your money a little more closely — from taxes to deductions to donations. 2021 has once again been a tough year on so many people, so 5 On Your Side asked two financial experts for some of their best tips to maximize your money.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Curbed

The Standard Hotel Could Be Facing Foreclosure

Even during pandemic times, the Standard Hotel has remained one of the city’s most popular party spots: you may recall that Madonna’s Pride party in the Boom Boom Room was so packed that people ended up peeing in cups because they weren’t able to get to the bathrooms. But despite the late-night crowds, the Standard is facing foreclosure.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
St. Joseph Post

IRS updates FAQs for 2020 Unemployment Compensation Exclusion

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today updated its frequently-asked-questions (FAQs) on 2020 Unemployment Compensation Exclusion. Question 2, Topic D: Amended Return (Form 1040-X) Questions 8 & 9, Topic G: Receiving a Refund, Letter, or Notice. Question 3, Topic I: Post Unemployment Compensation Exclusion Adjustment. These FAQs are being issued...
ECONOMY
Brenham Banner-Press

FibroBiologics Secures $100 Million Capital Commitment from GEM as Company Seeks to Go Public

The Company plans to go public via SPAC, reverse merger, or a direct listing. HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- FibroBiologics, a clinical stage company developing fibroblast-based therapeutic cures for chronic diseases, announced today that it has signed an agreement with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS (GEM), a private investment group, with offices in New York and Paris, to provide FibroBiologics with up to $100 million USD over a 36-month term following a public listing of FibroBiologics common stock. FibroBiologics will control the timing and maximum amount of the drawdown under this facility and has no minimum drawdown obligation. FibroBiologics will issue warrants to GEM to purchase, for a period of three years after a public listing of FibroBiologics common stock, up to 4% of the total equity interests of FibroBiologics. The funds will be used to continue development of its fibroblast-based cell therapy platform.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
handymantips.org

Looking For Financial Advice? Here Are Some Useful Tips

Many people find themselves handling their finances poorly, and it can be difficult to make changes. However, there are some simple things that you can do to improve your situation. Here are some tips for handling your finances better. Have An Emergency Fund. You need to establish an emergency fund...
PERSONAL FINANCE
benefitspro.com

5 tips for leveraging payroll to promote financial literacy

A global pandemic is compounding financial stress on employees across the world. With prospective employees navigating their return to the office, and businesses feverishly defending their turf amid the Great Resignation, savvy employers are looking for ways to integrate financial wellness programs into their current benefit plans. Today’s employees increasingly...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Times News

Tips to avoid busting your budget this holiday season

Rom labor and product shortages to higher prices and shipping delays, this year’s holiday shopping season has the potential to be more stressful - and costly - than usual for consumers. “Despite the uncertainty and added stress brought on by supply-chain and other pandemic-induced challenges, no doubt many people will...
SHOPPING
Cape Gazette

Not your everyday home loans

If you are paid with 1099 income, are self-employed, have passive income or own investment homes, there are loans available specifically for your situation. A lot of people think that a borrower needs to earn W-2 income in order to be able to qualify for a home loan, but that is not the case.
PERSONAL FINANCE
VISTA.Today

Dunwoody at Home: Tips for Seniors to Avoid Scammers

Most seniors have worked their whole lives to enjoy retirement. They have paid their homes off, supported their children, and maybe even saved a little extra to retire comfortably. Then one day your Grandfather gets a call from their “financial institution” and the person on the other end is requesting...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy