1st-gen scholarships at FAU

Boca Raton, FL – The University Galleries in the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters at Florida Atlantic University will present the “2021 Biennial Faculty Art Exhibition” from Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 through Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in the Schmidt Center Gallery, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton campus. An opening reception will take place on Friday, Nov. 12 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Schmidt Center Gallery. All programs, including the opening reception, are free and open to the public. Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and the delta variant, all patrons regardless of vaccination status are expected to wear masks while indoors in any FAU facilities, including classrooms. Anyone exhibiting flu-like symptoms (coughing, fever, shortness of breath) will be asked to leave the venue to support the safety and protection of the university community.

