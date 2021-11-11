CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

1st-gen scholarships at FAU

By S. Florida Times
South Florida Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOCA RATON, Fla. – As National First-Generation Student Day approaches on Nov. 8, the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Kelly/Strul Emerging Scholars Program has announced its applications are now open for the Class of 2026. Applications must be submitted by Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. The Program offers academically talented, ﬁrstgeneration,...

