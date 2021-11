An estate and trust lawyer who advised former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger knew Theranos was a risky bet but decided to invest in it anyway, he said Wednesday. Daniel Mosley was such a big believer in Theranos Inc. that not only did he invest $6 million of his own money in the company, but he encouraged many of his high profile clients to do so as well, including the Walton family —the heirs to the Walmart (NYSE: WMT) fortune — and the family of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, he testified Wednesday, according to The Wall Street Journal. All told, Mosley and his clients invested $384 million in the blood test startup — more than half of the $730 million the company raised in a 2014 funding round, according to testimony in the fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, The Journal reported.

