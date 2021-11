In my last column, I described my experience attending Notre Dame as a Jewish student. It appears that some interpreted the piece as an endorsement of Notre Dame’s attitude towards its Jewish community without reservation. That’s not my view. My intended message was that a Jewish student can make it through Notre Dame, but a number of elements make it significantly difficult to be Jewish when it doesn’t have to be that way. My hope in this column is to convey that point further and recommend routes to a Notre Dame that better celebrates its religious diversity.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO