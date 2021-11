Texas Southern received a balanced effort across the board as they cruised to a 97-55 win over Texas College in the team's exhibition opener. Head coach Johnny Jones used Thursday's opener to experiment with a variety of lineups as he constantly rotated players throughout the game. With several games under their belt, Texas College hung tough for the first few minutes as they were tied with TSU at 10-all. From that point, the Tigers settled down and gave the crowd plenty to cheer for with an 11-0 run as five players scored.

