This was one of the easiest sleuthing photos of Wrigley Field that I’ve come across. The games listed on the marquee (ST. LOUIS MAY 19-20-DH 21), along with the style of cars visible in the photo, make it simple. Those cars are all late 1950s or early 1960s automobiles, so that narrowed down the search years.

BASEBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO