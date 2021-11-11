CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia's Sberbank, enhancing AI offering, unveils second supercomputer

By Alexander Marrow
Reuters
 5 days ago
MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A second supercomputer and artificial intelligence (AI) upgrades form part of Sberbank's enhanced offerings of digital services such as cloud computing and virtual assistant software, Chief Technology Officer David Rafalovsky told Reuters on Wednesday.

Russia's largest lender (SBER.MM) is investing more in non-banking services as it shifts towards offering more technology systems, even last year dropping "bank" from its logo. On Thursday it unveiled the Christofari Neo, a second supercomputer, to meet internal and external AI demand that has exceeded expectations.

The supercomputer was named after the bank's first ever customer 180 years ago, Nikolai Christofari.

The lender, alongside other Russian firms including Yandex (YNDX.O) and Tinkoff (TCSq.L), is developing a so-called ecosystem of services beyond its core business, something Sberbank says is needed to combat traditional banks' shrinking margins.

The central bank has proposed that banks may need to create additional buffers if ecosystem investments exceed 30% of their total capital, but the final decision is yet to be made.

But Rafalovsky said Sberbank, whose ecosystem includes e-commerce, cyber security and cloud services, had room to continue investing hundreds of millions of dollars in technology.

"We are not constrained in terms of ability to invest, in terms of capital," Rafalovsky said in an interview. "We are investing more now (than a year ago). Our investments in core IT infrastructure and products overall went up."

He said Sberbank's primary technological constraint was attracting the best information technology (IT) talent.

Sberbank needs that talent to further expand its technological arsenal. The most "commercially significant" update, Rafalovsky said, was ML Space Private, an AI development toolkit that third parties can use without fully connecting to SberCloud.

This, he said, was significant for many Russian firms that may be unable to run sensitive data through Sberbank's commercial cloud platform.

Sberbank, majority owned by Russia's government, has assets of 36.8 trillion roubles ($521.5 billion) and a market value of about $113 billion.

Chief Executive Officer German Gref on Tuesday said Sberbank was eyeing expanding its digital offering in other European countries while Rafalovsky hinted that spin offs of digital assets were possible in time.

"We are set up to be able to do it when the time is right," he said. "The timing of doing this is as important as having something to spin off."

(This story corrects paragraph 10 to show Rafalovsky referred to sensitive data in general, not government data, and adds in paragraph 6 that central bank measures are still under discussion)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Reuters

Russia's Sberbank may expand its digital business offering in Europe

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest lender Sberbank expects to retain its presence in Austria, Germany and the Czech Republic and eyes expanding its offering of digital services in other European countries, CEO German Gref said on Tuesday. Gref said state-run Sberbank has no further plans to sell its...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russia's Sberbank to sell subsidiaries in central and eastern Europe

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Sberbank is selling some of its subsidiaries in Europe with total assets of 7.329 billion euro ($8.51 billion) to focus on other markets, Russia’s largest lender said on Wednesday. The state-run bank, which is under Western sanctions imposed on Russia in 2014 for its annexation of Crimea,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russian bank Otkritie forecasts record profit ahead of planned IPO

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Otkritie Bank, owned by Russia’s central bank since a 2017 bailout, is on track to post a record profit, its Deputy President Dmitry Levin said, ahead of a possible listing next year. Once Russia’s largest private bank by assets, Otkritie was rescued by the central...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

OTP Group taps SambaNova for AI supercomputer

Hungary's OTP Group has teamed up with SambaNova Systems to build what they claim will be "fastest AI supercomputer in Europe". The partners plan to deploy a multi-rack AI system, built on SambaNova Dataflow-as-a-Service GPT, for the most advanced language model in the world at a commercial bank. The supercomputer...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

OTP Bank Selects SambaNova Systems to Build Europe’s Fastest AI Supercomputer

Strategic partnership positions OTP Group and the Ministry for Innovation and Technology (ITM) of Hungary as the European AI leader, enabling rapid transformation across the bank and the region for the next decade. SambaNova Systems, the company building the industry’s most advanced software, hardware and solutions to run artificial intelligence...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Ghacks Technology News

Bitcoin’s Taproot Upgrade Enhances Privacy and Security

Bitcoin activated the “Taproot” code upgrade yesterday, November 14, enhancing transactions’ security and privacy. This ensures that transactions occur more efficiently, lower fees, and any-amount transactions will be more secure. Many anticipated the upgrade as it was first an idea earlier in the year as the community called for better scalability and security on the network. As the top cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has initiated the first network upgrade since 2017. This code improvement serves and secures transactions for those who are already crypto users and traders and welcomes those who are new to cryptocurrency.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Klarna Acquires PriceRunner to Enhance Banking Offer for Global Consumers

Klarna , an international retail bank, has entered an agreement to acquire PriceRunner. As mentioned in a release, PriceRunner will aim to bring new features in the form of product reviews, rich product discovery and price comparisons to the Klarna app in order to improve the shopping, payments and banking experience for clients internationally.
BUSINESS
HPCwire

Cronos Supercomputer Powers Insight at World’s 2nd Largest Electricity Supplier

The planning of electrical power supply today and in the future is a topic of discussion than impacts over six billion people on the planet right in their homes. The needs are vast, the issues complex, and the solutions varied. For example, industry analysts estimate that global power consumption will nearly double by 2050[1], with electricity demand growing from 19 percent now to 30 percent by mid-century. By 2036, renewable energy sources—mainly wind and solar—are forecasted to provide nearly half of the global energy supply[2]. According to Carbon Tracker, on- and off-shore wind power alone could eventually capture more than ten times the global energy consumption of 2019. Nuclear power today generates about 10 percent of the world’s and more than half of the U.S. electricity needs. Statistically, it is one of the safest[3], carbon-free[4], and most efficient[5] electricity production sources used today.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Bitcoin And Other Majors Coins Extend Losses As China Warns State-Owned Firms On Cryptocurrency Mining

The prices of major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) continued to tumble early Tuesday following China’s latest warning to state-owned companies to stay away from cryptocurrency mining, the energy-consuming process by which cryptocurrency tokens are produced. What Happened: China’s National Development and...
MARKETS
HPCwire

Japan’s Fugaku Retains Title as World’s Fastest Supercomputer for Four Consecutive Terms

TOKYO, Nov. 15, 2021 — The Fugaku supercomputer, jointly developed by RIKEN and Fujitsu, has successfully retained the top spot for four consecutive terms on all four of the major high-performance computer rankings. This includes the TOP500 list as well as the HPCG, a performance ranking for computing methods often used for real-world applications, HPL-AI, which ranks supercomputers based on their performance on single- and half-precision computing typically used in artificial intelligence applications, and the Graph 500 ranking, which ranks systems based on graph analytic performance, an important element in data-intensive workloads. The results of the rankings were announced on November 15 at the SC21 High-Performance Computing Conference, which is currently being held as a hybrid event.
COMPUTERS
Reuters

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree ceasefire after border clash - Armenia

MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on Tuesday to a ceasefire at their border, the Armenian defence ministry said, after Russia urged them to step back from confrontation following the deadliest clash since a war last year. Armenia had asked Moscow to help defend it after the...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Russia’s anti-satellite missile test threatened both the international space station and the peaceful use of outer space

This week, Russia tested an anti-satellite missile on one of its own satellites, COSMOS 1408, and created a stream of debris that forced the International Space Station (ISS) crew to take shelter in their Soyuz and SpaceX Dragon capsules. The action has generated widespread international condemnation, including from the US Space Command, US State Department and UK Ministry of Defence. And rightly so; it was an irresponsible and menacing action in the context of recent progress towards global agreements on the responsible use of outer space. NASA condemned the “irresponsible and destabilizing” missile test, too, saying it had also placed China’s...
MILITARY
Reuters

Putin, Pashinyan discuss situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border during a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement, without elaborating. Armenia on Tuesday asked Russia to help defend it against Azerbaijan after a border...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

