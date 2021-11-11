CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Python

5 Most Important Tips Every Data Analyst Should Know

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

#1 If your analysis doesn’t have any bias, then look again #2 Most first drafts can be done in Excel #3 Get yourself a tool that keeps your query history #4 Don’t fix the data, fix the process that creates it #5 Read the article to find out. #1...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Beta News

The truths about running a business: What every startupper should know

Everybody has their two cents, and it’s easy to get lost in all the business advice and recommendations that are out there. While there are a ton of "musts", the insight about what not to do is of equal value. Being prepared for every scenario will not only save you a lot of time and resources but also make you better prepared for any kind of hardship along the way.
ECONOMY
towardsdatascience.com

The Life of a Data Analyst — Part 4

Hello! Since starting my Life of a Data Analyst series*, I have gained many new followers, so I would like to briefly introduce myself. My name is Megan Dibble, and I am a senior data analyst. When I first started working with data, my goal was to become a data scientist. But honestly, I love being a data analyst (despite what some of my drawings may imply).
gitconnected.com

Python One-Liners That Every Programmer Should Know

Python is one of the most popular programming languages among developers. It never fails to surprise us by solving a complex problem in a single line of code. There are various complex problems that we can solve in a single line of code in python. These one-liners help us a lot in competitive programming as well.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

A Quick Guide to Low Code Internal Tool Builders

Low-code is a development approach, where users can build websites, applications, workflows, automation, APIs, and more with little to zero lines of code. The global low-code development platform market is predicted to generate a revenue of $187.0 billion by 2030, rising from $10.3 billion in 2019. The market is expected to advance at a fast pace, 31.1% CAGR, during the forecast period (2020-2030).
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Aggregation#Data Processing#Data Analyst#Soft Skills#Tech
Fstoppers

Why You Should Learn to Let Go of Your Most Important Photos

It might seem a strange thing to say, but there is something to be said for being willing to let go of the photos that are most important to you. This interesting video makes a strong case for why you should consider letting go of the photos that might matter most to you.
PHOTOGRAPHY
HackerNoon

8 Basic Blockchain Terms Every Beginner Needs to Know

A Decentralized Autonomous Organization, or DAO, is a theoretical organization or company operated by code instead of people. The network's nodes must reach an agreement on the network's current state. This agreement is achieved using ‘consensus mechanisms**’ These mechanisms are not directly related to building a dapp, but understanding them will illuminate concepts relevant to you and your users' experience, like gas prices and transaction times. Gas refers to the amount of computational effort required to execute specific operations on the Ethereum network.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Understanding Management in Software Technology With Noonies Nominee Oleg

Oleg: "It has been a truly amazing year for the software technology sector" Everything about technology and management excites me most, since it creates tremendous value through new products, tools, and processes. "I believe that software is designed to create wealth (don’t confuse that with richness) and improve the lives of millions of people, and create new markets" Oleg says in business, two things move you forward — other people’s money and other people’s time.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Build a CLI App with Oclif and Node.js Using Test-Driven Development: Part 2

In summary, we laid out plans for using TDD to build a CLI application using the oclif framework. We spent some time getting to know the @oclif/test package and some of the helpers provided by that library. Specifically, we talked about: - Using the command method for calling our command and passing it arguments. - Methods provided by @oclif/fancy-test for stubbing parts of our application, catching errors, mocking stdout and stderr, and asserting on those results. - Using TDD to build out a large portion of a CLI using a red-green cycle by writing tests first and then writing the minimal amount of code to get our tests to pass.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Python
HackerNoon

What is a Citizen Data Scientist and How Do You Become One?

Data science is no longer the exclusive province of large companies with deep pockets. Citizen data scientists are found in virtually every industry, from healthcare to retail. They are mainstream workers who leverage the power of predictive analytics to make better decisions that affect their job performance. You don’t need to be an expert in statistics or analytics, but you should have some exposure to techniques such as regression analysis if you want to be a citizen data scientist. The best way to become a data literate is to improve your data literacy.
RETAIL
HackerNoon

10 Tips to Develop a Strong B2B Relationship

Microsoft presented a report stating that 54% of consumers all across the globe have higher expectations to get a better experience than a year back. The growth of B2B ecommerce has spiked since the last two years. With customer support a major pillar, you must not keep it aside and rather revolve around your strategies to offer a more engaging experience to your clients as that will ultimately impact your revenue generation. Here are some smart and interesting techniques for the B 2B companies to build a stable and strong customer relationship.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

Perfect the Quality of Your Imperfect Data

Superior-quality data is the ultimate driver of revenue for modern businesses. Good data can generate unprecedented lead conversion rates, account-based success, and closed-won deals. Poor quality, on the contrary, can significantly drop the ROI of a company’s CRM and marketing automation investment. With that being said, let us take you through the biggest reasons bad data is still an issue even in 2020.
HackerNoon

A Technical Guide to Writing Smart Contracts with Solidity

Solidity is an object-oriented programming language for writing smart contracts. It is used for implementing smart contracts on various blockchain platforms, most notably, Ethereum. We define the requirements of a contract as code, compile it and let it run on the blockchain. The Smart Contract is almost the same as a normal written contract between you and a phone seller. The smart contract is watching that the contract partners fulfill their job. Let's go this through, step by step. We are going to write our first contract.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Why You Should Use Laravel PHP Framework for Web Development

Laravel, a PHP web framework, outperforms the competition in terms of performance and features. Laravel has a wide range of capabilities that will speed your web application development. It is easier for developers to create web applications with the Laravel framework since it makes use of performance-enhancing features such as Redis and Memcached. The modular packaging system with dedicated dependency management, a focus on syntactic sugar, and tools for application deployment and maintenance support. Laravel's open-source nature adds to its advantages.
SOFTWARE
Odessa American

BBB Business Tip: Branding ideas every small business should consider

When it comes to branding, simply creating a logo or slogan is not enough. Branding is a strategic, long-term approach that helps small businesses achieve success. If you haven’t prioritized your branding yet, the following branding tips for small businesses will help you get started. Before diving into these tips, however, consider how vital branding for a small business is.
SMALL BUSINESS
ceoworld.biz

Interested in a career in data science? Here are 5 things you should know about Data Science

This is the 21st century, and the job of a data scientist has only become more relevant than ever. Companies have been actively hiring data scientists who can help them analyze data about their customers or competitors. Business is driving the world, and businesses cannot drive on their own. A business works on data—a lot of it—and such data needs careful evaluation. Data scientists, hence, have become some of the most sought-after professionals in the world right now. But, this begs a question: what exactly is data science anyway? Is it just analysis of the data or more than that?
SCIENCE
HackerNoon

The Best 10 React Development Tools

Developed by Facebook, React is a free and open-source front-end JavaScript library. It is used to build user interfaces or UI components and is maintained by Facebook and the developers' community together. This is great to develop a base in the development of single-page as well as mobile applications. Moreover, web or mobile user interface creation with React is extremely painless as compared to other technologies. In addition to ease of development, declarative views of React make coding very predictable. Also, it is very easy to debug the errors. As a result, most businesses often look to hire ReactJS developers to fulfill business requirements. Furthermore, there are several tools to enhance the development process and outcomes. Curious to know these tools? Wait a minute, in this article, we will talk about the top 10 React development tools in depth. Let’s get started!
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

6 Features to Look For Before Investing in Speech Analytics Technology

Real-time speech recognition is one of the essential features of any speech-to-text analytics service. Multichannel Analytics is a great feature, especially in revealing the decisive moments in customer interactions, it’s essential to note that customers use multiple ever-growing communication channels, from the web to SMS, even emails and social media. A speech analytics solution must identify the root cause of customer dissatisfaction.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

5 Ways to Make Cybersecurity Training Stick by Reducing Human Error

85% of successful data breaches involve the human element in some form, according to Verizon. 82% of Chief Information Security Officers say their budgets were increased in the last year, and 31% say they are witnessing a growth in the average number of attack attempts their organization has to repel. To successfully fight the threats, organizations have to make employee cybersecurity training a top priority. Gamification is one of the best ways of doing so - if it does feel like a game, it tends to stick easier and be less daunting.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Employ These 4 Simple Practices to Improve Company Data Security

While the Internet plays an instrumental role in bringing the world together, it has also contributed to bringing business and security breaches together. Data breaches have been grabbing headlines over the past few years. From Adobe and Yahoo to LinkedIn and eBay, almost every company has faced the issue of exposed data. High-profile incidents of data leakage remind us that data security should be top priority for modern businesses. Researchers suggest that almost 30% of businesses that experienced a data loss end up losing revenue. A non-functional website, for instance, may lead your potential clients to look for other alternatives.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

735
Followers
9K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy