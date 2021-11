MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A former Monroe cop facing federal charges pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on November 2. Jared Desadier is charged with willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure and witness tampering after the April 2020 arrest of Timothy Williams. Williams’ attorney, Donecia Banks-Miley is not surprised that Desadier plead not guilty to both counts. His pastor and godfather, Don Banks, said they won’t be satisfied until Desadier is found guilty.

MONROE, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO