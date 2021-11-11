CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Sizing Technology to Improve the Food Industry

By Zak Oganian
 6 days ago
The FoodTech market is estimated to reach a valuation of $342.5 billion by 2027, with a CAGR...

On the Fast Track to improving industry engagement

Media Contact: Kimberly Mullins | Communications Coordinator | 405-744-3546 | kim.mullins@okstate.edu. “The FAST TRACK program is intended to take the focus off of trying to get the intellectual property agreement done and refocusing on the actual project itself,” said Zach Miles, senior associate vice president of technology and economic development and creator of the Fast Track program.
STILLWATER, OK
Measuring size and health of 2021 UK Space Industry

The UK’s Space Agency (UKSA) is beginning to collect data for its annual report on the size and health of the UK space industry. “Having an up-to-date national picture of the sector will help ensure the UK Space Agency’s work to deliver the new National Space Strategy is shaped by the latest information,” says the UKSA.
Kraton to increase prices on its CTO refinery products by 15% to 20% effective Jan. 1

Kraton Corp. said Tuesday it is planning a general price increase of 15% to 20% across its CTO (crude tall oil) refinery products and derivatives, effective Jan. 1. The Houston-based company makes specialty polymers and bio-based products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, that are used in a range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. It is one of a number of companies raising prices to combat inflationary pressures and the impact of supply chain snags on their business. Kraton shares were not active premarket, but have gained 65% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
Supply Chain Issues: How Are Global Shortages Affecting Local Consumers?

(CBS Baltimore) — The supply chain is made up of the many steps that brings a product to a customer. But right now the chain seems to be broken, or at least crimped in places. Store shelves are partly empty, deliveries are delayed, and prices are rising. Bottlenecks at many steps along the way are keeping products out of the hands of consumers. When the supply chain will return to normal is anyone’s guess. And the economy is paying the price. The supply chain for any given company can start with suppliers of raw materials and other inputs. Once a product...
NFTs Can Bring Immutability and Transparency to the Halal Supply Chain

The concept of halal goes beyond identifying the sources of food and beverages; rather, halal is about the processes and standards related to cleanliness, safety, and quality assurance. The halal certification process is the method to certify that products have met specific Islamic dietary guidelines. The projected compound annual growth rate of the worldwide halal food industry is 10.83% from 2020-2027. This opens a significant opportunity for blockchain-enabled non-fungible tokens (NFTs) within the halal supply chain. NFTs function as immutable digital signatures, providing authentication and verification to users without a third-party organization for certification.
Cotswold Industries – Innovative Manufacturing Solutions for a Better Tomorrow

Cotswold Industries is a third-generation family-owned business that knows the importance of protecting the planet. As large-scale providers of next-generation fabrics, they produce cutting-edge, quality technical textiles and blends for front-line professionals, including healthcare workers and the military. Cotswold takes their social and environmental responsibilities seriously and conducts all aspects of business following the highest ethical standards. Over 50 percent of their manufacturing takes place on U.S. soil, providing important jobs to Americans and supporting the national economy. They value the success and growth of their employees and every actor in the ﬁeld-to-mill supply chain—even overseas. In addition to fostering innovation and...
Perfect the Quality of Your Imperfect Data

Superior-quality data is the ultimate driver of revenue for modern businesses. Good data can generate unprecedented lead conversion rates, account-based success, and closed-won deals. Poor quality, on the contrary, can significantly drop the ROI of a company’s CRM and marketing automation investment. With that being said, let us take you through the biggest reasons bad data is still an issue even in 2020.
The Evolving Intelligence of the Food Logistics Industry

Technology in the realm of food and food procurement has marked some of the watershed advancements in the history of the human race. From the advent of fire, which enabled cooking and led to a previously unseen caloric intake, to the production of agriculture, which provided the conditions to transition from hunter-gatherer tribes to permanent settlements, the progress of food has been the story of human change.
AGRICULTURE
Employ These 4 Simple Practices to Improve Company Data Security

While the Internet plays an instrumental role in bringing the world together, it has also contributed to bringing business and security breaches together. Data breaches have been grabbing headlines over the past few years. From Adobe and Yahoo to LinkedIn and eBay, almost every company has faced the issue of exposed data. High-profile incidents of data leakage remind us that data security should be top priority for modern businesses. Researchers suggest that almost 30% of businesses that experienced a data loss end up losing revenue. A non-functional website, for instance, may lead your potential clients to look for other alternatives.
The Future is Virtual: Modernizing Color Data Communications

Effective communications between design and color teams have long proved challenging, since the process of measuring color is inherently prone to variation. When unchecked, variation can result in costly misunderstandings and significant delays in the development cycle. Social distancing and travel restrictions resulting from Covid-19 have highlighted the growing need for digital solutions to streamline communications across the textile supply chain, ensuring confidence in color accuracy and accelerating speed to market. The growing importance of digitization combined with a heightened need for digital technology to support remote color work spurred an industry-wide investment in portable equipment and cloud-based solutions allowing color professionals...
Filters Market Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2031

RF tunable filters are electronic components used to allow or prevent selected signals or frequencies in order to eliminate noise or pass-through of unwanted signals. The rapid expansion of 5G networks fuels the demand for higher frequency bands with high performance standards for RF filters. The North America market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 77.28 Mn by 2031. The market in Europe is likely to expand at a notable CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The U.S. accounted for a prominent share, in terms of value, among all countries.
I Founded a Successful Fintech Company at 16 - with Noonies Nominee Arian Adeli

I’m an Author and Entrepreneur. At 16 years-old, I founded my first company, Rivo Trading, a FinTech startup which has been nominated for the Best Trading Technology in 2020 and 2021 by Benzinga. I have since worked with many startups ranging from FinTech to FoodTech startups. I aim to utilize my passion for building things and solving problems to change the world for the better.
Build Scalable Products by Coding for Future Feature Expansion

Sagnik Nandy, the President, Technology and Chief Technology Officer of Okta.com, shares what he learned about building scalable products from his time working at Google. Nandy was with Google Analytics in its early days as it went from its small scale as Urchin to the free, widely distributed Google Analytics we have today.
10 Tips to Develop a Strong B2B Relationship

Microsoft presented a report stating that 54% of consumers all across the globe have higher expectations to get a better experience than a year back. The growth of B2B ecommerce has spiked since the last two years. With customer support a major pillar, you must not keep it aside and rather revolve around your strategies to offer a more engaging experience to your clients as that will ultimately impact your revenue generation. Here are some smart and interesting techniques for the B 2B companies to build a stable and strong customer relationship.
Understanding Management in Software Technology With Noonies Nominee Oleg

Oleg: "It has been a truly amazing year for the software technology sector" Everything about technology and management excites me most, since it creates tremendous value through new products, tools, and processes. "I believe that software is designed to create wealth (don’t confuse that with richness) and improve the lives of millions of people, and create new markets" Oleg says in business, two things move you forward — other people’s money and other people’s time.
6 Features to Look For Before Investing in Speech Analytics Technology

Real-time speech recognition is one of the essential features of any speech-to-text analytics service. Multichannel Analytics is a great feature, especially in revealing the decisive moments in customer interactions, it’s essential to note that customers use multiple ever-growing communication channels, from the web to SMS, even emails and social media. A speech analytics solution must identify the root cause of customer dissatisfaction.
Peter embraces the food industry growth

Having grown up on a farm at Lake Grace, Peter Donwey has always had a passion for agriculture. Working for Wide Open Agriculture as a product analyst, he has been enjoying learning more about what happens behind-the-scenes of an innovative agribusiness and the supply chain.
Noonies Nominee Sergey Golubev on the Future of Metaverse

Sergey Golubev is the project manager at Crynet Marketing Solution. He has been nominated for a 2021 Noonies award for Best Crypto-Journalist in 2021. He believes that the most exciting technology of the present is blockchain and AR/XR because of a revolutionary approach to creating new products. He also believes the Metaverse is the next phase of the internet, and this phase will be facilitated by a combination of blockchain and AR/VR technologies.
