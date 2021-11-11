CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Termux Commands List Cheat Sheet

By Hackming
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Termux can be used to improve security and ethical hacking. With these Termux...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Network World

How to use the cheat command: 2-Minute Linux Tips

In this Linux tip, learn how to use the cheat command. It provides what have come to be called "cheat sheets" on a huge assortment of Linux commands. Once installed, all you have to do is type "cheat" followed by the name of the command for which you want to see sample commands.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

This AI Helps to Combat Mindless Internet Scrolling

Humans at work waste 28 hours a month searching the internet for information at work. Sentinel is an artificial intelligence created to change the way you relate to the internet. Sentinel aims to automate your time-consuming, unprivate, and monotonous online activity and set you free to concentrate on your work. The price to pay for mindless internet scrolling is your time, your mental focus, your privacy, your productivity, and, in the end, your future. Sentinel, your A.I. ally, can do a week of your work in a few hours: I do it better, faster and cleaner than search engines.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

A Technical Guide to Writing Smart Contracts with Solidity

Solidity is an object-oriented programming language for writing smart contracts. It is used for implementing smart contracts on various blockchain platforms, most notably, Ethereum. We define the requirements of a contract as code, compile it and let it run on the blockchain. The Smart Contract is almost the same as a normal written contract between you and a phone seller. The smart contract is watching that the contract partners fulfill their job. Let's go this through, step by step. We are going to write our first contract.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheat Sheet
HackerNoon

How to Back Up and Restore a MongoDB Database

The guide was developed on a computer with the Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS operating system. MongoDB is a database that emerged in the mid-2000s. Its documents are made up of key-value pairs, which are the basic unit of data in MongoDB. Its collections contain groups of documents and functions that are equivalent to tables in relational databases. The MongoDB data format is called BSON (binary JSON) and is used to store data. To make a backup copy, log in as root and create a directory for storing backup:
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How Secure is Your Password? - 5 Password Security Risks to Avoid

A huge number of web-based platforms, from banking applications to e-commerce sites, are protected by passwords. It's important to keep your passwords secure and regularly updated. Phishing emails contain malicious links that direct readers to a bogus login page where they are required to input their credentials. A dictionary attack is one of the most prevalent types of password security threats. A hacker using a keylogger's attack method can get confidential data such as social security numbers, and driver's license numbers.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Top Drone Video Editing Software

Without a doubt, assuming you have such expert gear for shooting as a drone, you have a ton of extraordinary shots in stock that simply should be made impeccable. They are diamonds in the rough waiting to be discovered after editing and completing a hypnotizing video. Before you begin distributing...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

6 Features to Look For Before Investing in Speech Analytics Technology

Real-time speech recognition is one of the essential features of any speech-to-text analytics service. Multichannel Analytics is a great feature, especially in revealing the decisive moments in customer interactions, it’s essential to note that customers use multiple ever-growing communication channels, from the web to SMS, even emails and social media. A speech analytics solution must identify the root cause of customer dissatisfaction.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
HackerNoon

Perfect the Quality of Your Imperfect Data

Superior-quality data is the ultimate driver of revenue for modern businesses. Good data can generate unprecedented lead conversion rates, account-based success, and closed-won deals. Poor quality, on the contrary, can significantly drop the ROI of a company’s CRM and marketing automation investment. With that being said, let us take you through the biggest reasons bad data is still an issue even in 2020.
HackerNoon

How to Close Cybersecurity Gaps in a Remote World

Backed by communication tools like Slack and Zoom, teams have had a chance to connect even while chilling in their pajamas. As a result, most companies have managed to keep up the usual performance level. However, the challenges of remote work are immense and exacerbated by technological gaps and non-secured laptops. In particular, security departments are turning up the heat. With around 55 percent of specialists using personal computers due to COVID-19 realities, the emerging security threats expose cybersecurity gaps and critical vulnerabilities.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Comparing the 7 Best Ethernet Switches in 2021

An ethernet switch is an electronic device with several input and output ports that allow you to connect your gaming console to other devices. Most gamers rely on these switches as they allow them to stream data to multiple devices and easily connect with the LAN or the Ethernet. It transmits signals at a data bit rate as per the requirement of different connected devices to have the best gaming experience. After witnessing their increasing popularity, we have picked out the best ethernet switches for gaming in 2021 only for you.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The 13 Best Desktop Computers of 2021 for Any Price Point

While laptops have become more and more popular over the years, desktops still have their place in the home and office. The best desktop computers tend to be more powerful than laptops, offering better CPU and graphics cards as well as much more memory and storage. Many desktop models offer both SSD and traditional hard-disk drives for faster boot times and file access as well as more reliable, expanded storage for large files. On top of that, you can often get a top-rated desktop for less than a premium or even mid-range laptop. Desktops are also easier to upgrade and customize...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

K.I.S.S. on a Threat Model, Like it is Hot P.2

In part one of this article, I started to look at the challenge of how to do threat modeling better as a development team. I recommend reading it first before continuing with this one. At this point, you should know your attackers, your assets and build a register of threats. This information should give you enough data to answer the second question of the threat modeling, "What could go wrong?" Then it's time to start digging into the third question - "What are we doing to do about it?"
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Understanding Management in Software Technology With Noonies Nominee Oleg

Oleg: "It has been a truly amazing year for the software technology sector" Everything about technology and management excites me most, since it creates tremendous value through new products, tools, and processes. "I believe that software is designed to create wealth (don’t confuse that with richness) and improve the lives of millions of people, and create new markets" Oleg says in business, two things move you forward — other people’s money and other people’s time.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Build a CLI App with Oclif and Node.js Using Test-Driven Development: Part 2

In summary, we laid out plans for using TDD to build a CLI application using the oclif framework. We spent some time getting to know the @oclif/test package and some of the helpers provided by that library. Specifically, we talked about: - Using the command method for calling our command and passing it arguments. - Methods provided by @oclif/fancy-test for stubbing parts of our application, catching errors, mocking stdout and stderr, and asserting on those results. - Using TDD to build out a large portion of a CLI using a red-green cycle by writing tests first and then writing the minimal amount of code to get our tests to pass.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
komando.com

7 apps that can clean up your Android in minutes

Everyone loves that new phone feel. For the whole 15 minutes it lasts. As soon as you start downloading apps and using them to comb the internet, your phone seems to slow down. Performance is essential for everyone when it comes to their smartphone, considering they run our lives. So...
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

Build Scalable Products by Coding for Future Feature Expansion

Sagnik Nandy, the President, Technology and Chief Technology Officer of Okta.com, shares what he learned about building scalable products from his time working at Google. Nandy was with Google Analytics in its early days as it went from its small scale as Urchin to the free, widely distributed Google Analytics we have today.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Monitor Nginx Metrics with GrafanaDR: A Step-by-Step Guide

Nginx acts as a load balancer between services, you can track the request time between all of them. There are several instances where the application is running and where Nginx is used as a balancer. Not many tools are able to collect request time, and this was a very priority in our case. After a little googling, I found an [nginxlog-exporter] tool that displays metrics on a specific port by default, 4040. Based on the documentation, it’s clear that you can supply the exporter as a deb package, which is quite suitable for your small project.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

735
Followers
9K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy