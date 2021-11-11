CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Expensify, Inc. (EXFY) Prices 9.73M Share IPO at $27/sh, Top of Expected Price Range

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards and bills, today announced the pricing of its...

www.streetinsider.com

investmentu.com

Most Active Penny Stocks to Buy Now

The most active penny stocks usually come from those markets which have plenty of room to grow. That includes newer markets, or ones that are constantly growing and are necessary. A couple examples are technology and medical. Below, I've picked out some of the most active penny stocks to buy....
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ViewRay (VRAY) Prices 12.5M Share Offering at $5.60/sh

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), maker of the MRIdian, which combines MRI and external-beam radiation therapy to simultaneously image and treat cancer patients, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 12,500,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $5.60 per share, for gross proceeds of $70 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by ViewRay. All of the shares to be sold in the offering will be offered by ViewRay. In addition, ViewRay has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Prices 10M Share IPO at $15/sh

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SONO) announces the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 common shares at the initial public offering price. The common shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 17, 2021, under the ticker symbol "SEV". The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Duckhorn (NAPA) Stock Falls 5% on Stock Offering from Private Equity Owners TSG Consumer Partners and Other Insiders

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) shares were trading around 5% lower after-hours on Tuesday after the company announced a secondary stock offering from large private equity owner TSG Consumer Partners, which took the company public back in March, and other company insiders.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Journey Medical Corp (DERM) Prices 3.52M Share IPO at $10/sh

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, and a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) ("Fortress"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of common stock.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Prices 4.03M Share Offering at $13.75/sh

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,027,273 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $13.75 per share and, to certain investors in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,272,727 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $13.74 per each pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.01 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $100.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by EyePoint. In addition, EyePoint has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1,095,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants are being sold by EyePoint.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) Prices 8.27M Share IPO at $28/sh

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,269,231 ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $28.00 per share. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,240,384 Ordinary Shares from the Company at the initial public offering price. The Ordinary Shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 17, 2021 under the ticker symbol "IREN."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cyclo Therapeutics (CYTH) Prices 1.95M Share Offering at $6/sh

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH, CYTHW), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,950,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.00 per share. Gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $11.7 million. In addition, Cyclo Therapeutics has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 292,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less discounts and commissions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Braze, Inc. (BRZE) Prices 8M Share IPO at $65/sh

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $65.00 per share. Braze is offering 6,700,000 shares of Class A common stock and the selling stockholders named in the prospectus are offering 1,300,000 shares of Class A common stock. In addition, Braze has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 800,000 additional shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. Braze will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Upgrades Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney upgraded Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ) from ...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Upgrades Workday (WDAY) to Outperform

Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood upgraded Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) from Market ...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Seaport Global Acquisition II (SGII) Opens at $10.05

Today's IPO for SPAC Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ: SGII) (NASDAQ: SGIIU) opened for trading at $10.05 after pricing ...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Sees 3 Reasons HP, Inc. (HPQ) Revenue is Likely to be Light

BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated an Underperform rating and $29.00 price target on HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) ahead of ...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Northland Capital Markets Starts TPG Pace Solutions Corp (TPGS) at Outperform

Northland Capital Markets analyst Mike Grondahl initiates coverage on TPG Pace Solutions Corp ...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition (SUAC) Opens at $10.07

Today's IPO for SPAC ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SUAC) (NYSE: SUAC-U) opened for trading at $10.07 after pricing 26,500,000 ...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Upgrades DCP Midstream LP (DCP) to Buy

Stifel analyst Selman Akyol upgraded DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) from ...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Prices 2.5M Share Offering at $21.33/sh

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCAP) today announced that it has priced an underwritten primary offering of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock, which will result in net proceeds exclusive of offering expenses to the Company of approximately $53.3 million, or $21.33 per share. Crescent BDC has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 shares of common stock. The offering was made pursuant to the Company's shelf-registration statement, which was filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). The offering is expected to close on November 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS

