CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Tenon Medical, Inc Files IPO Registration Statement

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tenon Medical,...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Redaptive, Inc (EAAS) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Redaptive, Inc (NYSE: EAAS) has filed a registration statement for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Redaptive was founded in 2015 with the mission to change the way that commercial and industrial (C&I) enterprises identify and implement energy efficiency initiatives to achieve their sustainability goals. To fulfill our mission, we utilize our proprietary technology-enabled platform to identify, validate, and implement energy efficiency and sustainability-focused initiatives across a C&I customer’s entire real estate portfolio. Our ability to identify energy savings opportunities, fund, and install solutions to reduce energy consumption at scale and provide ongoing, transparent reporting of the program’s success enables us to advance our customers’ progress towards achieving their sustainability goals. Through these installed measures we deliver a holistic Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) Offering to our customers, which includes: (1) providing turnkey deployment of energy efficiency and other sustainability-focused systems at their facilities, (2) providing ongoing monitoring, maintenance, and energy analytics, and (3) funding these initiatives with a flexible, innovative performance-based contract model that often eliminates the need for upfront capital.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Chobani (CHO) Files IPO Registration Statement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Chobani (NASDAQ: CHO) has filed for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The company describes itself as: "Chobani is driven by a simple yet powerful mission:...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Moderna (MRNA) files for FDA authorization of COVID-19 booster

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has filed for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 booster vaccine at the 50 µg dose ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Birmingham Star

Coforge announces filing of registration statement for proposed initial public offering

Princeton [New Jersey], November 16 (ANI/Coforge): Coforge Limited, a global digital services and solutions provider, has announced that it has filed a Registration Statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with a proposed initial public offering ("IPO") of American Depositary Shares ("ADS") representing its equity shares.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Medical Device#Stocks#Registration Statement#Streetinsider Premium#Tenon Medical#The Benchmark Company
StreetInsider.com

Coforge Ltd Files For ADS IPO in the US

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Coforge files for ADS IPO in the US. The company describes itself as: "We are a differentiated IT services and solutions firm offering deep domain knowledge and specialization in select industry verticals. We leverage our global footprint and network of highly-talented IT professionals to provide comprehensive capabilities in product engineering services, data services, cloud and infrastructure management services, digital process automation services and digital integration services. We believe that our robust emerging technology capabilities, solid track record of execution and deep employee and client centricity enable us to drive digital transformation and make real-world business impact for our customers.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Samba TV (SMBA) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Samba TV (NYSE: SMBA) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are transforming internet Connected TVs (CTVs) into a platform for our customers, which are comprised of brands, agencies, content programmers, publishers and measurement and advertising vendors, to build attentive, engaged audiences. Our AI-driven content identification software is embedded in CTVs sold by leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) brands across the globe. Through our software, we form direct relationships with millions of viewers, who provide us consent to collect their viewership data. Using the data we collect, as well as data we license, we provide customers with critical tools to optimize how they plan, buy and measure their advertising campaigns to reach their preferred audiences. We are active in six countries today, with ambitions to expand into the more than 100 countries where CTVs integrated with our technology are sold."
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Direct Digital Holdings (DRCT) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: DRCT) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are an end-to-end, full-service programmatic advertising platform primarily focused on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for the business formed in 2018 by our acquisitions of Huddled Masses, LLC (“Huddled Masses”) and Colossus Media, LLC (“Colossus Media”). Colossus Media operates our proprietary sell-side programmatic platform operating under the trademarked banner of Colossus SSP™ (“Colossus SSP”). Huddled Masses is the platform for the buy-side of our business. In 2020, we acquired Orange142, LLC (“Orange142”) to further bolster our overall programmatic buy-side advertising platform and to enhance our offerings across multiple industry verticals such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with particular emphasis on small- and mid-sized businesses (which we define as companies with revenue between $5 million and $500 million) transitioning into digital with growing digital media budgets."
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Genenta S.p.A. (GNTA) Files ADS IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Genenta S.p.A. (NASDAQ: GNTA) files ADS IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
StreetInsider.com

Rue Gilt Groupe (RGG) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rue Gilt Groupe (NASDAQ: RGG) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are the leading premium and luxury off-price eCommerce company in the U.S., delivering a daily curated, high-end shopping experience for our members. We operate primarily through RueLaLa and Gilt (“Rue+Gilt”), two eCommerce destinations that were purpose-built for online and off-price. With over 5,000 premium and luxury brands at prices that often are up to 70% off full-price retail, we have become a trusted online fashion authority that provides a differentiated value proposition for a highly coveted shopping demographic. Since inception, we have transacted over $5.0 billion in gross merchandise value (“GMV”) on our platform.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

5.11 ABR Corp (VXI) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 5.11 ABR Corp (NASDAQ: VXI) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "5.11 is a category-defining, global lifestyle brand and innovator of purpose-built technical apparel, footwear and gear for a passionate and loyal group of consumers. We are a brand of choice for those who demand uncompromising functionality, durability, style and comfort of their gear. Our brand authenticity stems from decades of collaboration with elite first responders and military professionals around the world, innovating to solve their greatest needs in the most mission-critical settings, where failure is not an option. Today, we continue to design and innovate for these professionals with the added purpose of delivering that unique functional expertise to everyday consumers. We believe our large and growing community of everyday consumers associate with our brand heritage and authenticity and value our high-quality product design and functionality. These consumers purchase our apparel, footwear and gear for a wide range of activities from working out to outdoor pursuits to casual, everyday use. We call this customer base our “Everyday Consumers” and the professionals we serve our “Prosumers.” We have and will continue to be dedicated to designing apparel, footwear and gear that is highly functional, exceptionally comfortable and that will stand up to anything life throws at you."
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Incannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL) Files ADS IPO Registration Statement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ: IXHL) files ADS IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "Since 2019, we have been conducting research and development for synthetic cannabinoid pharmaceutical products and psychedelic medicine therapies for treatment of a range of indications. Our mission is to create pharmaceutical drugs and therapies for patients that we believe have unmet medical needs. We aim to be recognized as a leading specialty drug development company at the forefront of innovation, committed to restoring health and transforming the lives of patients through the development of novel pharmaceutical products and treatments.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

HashiCorp, Inc (HCP) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HashiCorp, Inc (NYSE: HCP) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "Our foundational technologies solve the core infrastructure challenges of cloud adoption by enabling an operating model that unlocks the full potential of modern public and private clouds. Our cloud operating model provides consistent workflows and a standardized approach to automating the critical processes involved in delivering applications in the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. With our solutions, companies of all sizes and in all industries can accelerate their time to market, reduce their cost of operations, and improve their security and governance of complex infrastructure deployments."
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We design, develop, and manufacture category-defining electric vehicles (“EVs”) and accessories. We sell them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Our vehicles are complemented by a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire vehicle lifecycle and deepen our customer relationships. Starting with a clean sheet, we built a vertically integrated ecosystem comprised of our vehicle technology platform, cloud architecture, product development and operations, products, and services. Interconnected by our data and analytics backbone, our ecosystem is designed to deliver fast-paced innovation cycles, structural cost advantages, and exceptional customer experiences, all of which combine to create a self-reinforcing growth dynamic while serving our mission to Keep The World Adventurous Forever."
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Novamind Announces Cease Trade Order and Delay in Filing Annual Financial Statements

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB: NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, today announced that it is the subject of a failure-to-file cease trade order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on November 3, 2021 as a result of the Company's failure to timely file the following continuous disclosure documents (collectively, the "Required Filings") by October 28, 2021 (the "Filing Deadline"):
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Relief Therapeutics Takes First Step to Create an ADR Program in the United States by Filing a Form F-6 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), announced today that it has taken the first steps to establish a Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program in the United States by filing a registration statement on Form F-6 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It is expected that Relief's ADRs will begin trading in the over-the-counter (OTC) market at some point after its registration statement becomes effective, and Relief intends to issue a press release and announce the ticker symbol for its ADRs closer to the program's effective date. Relief's ADR program will complement its existing primary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange ("SIX"). JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. ("JPMorgan") has been appointed as the depositary bank for the Level 1 ADR program.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Datametrex Closes Sale of Concierge Medical Consultants Inc.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2021) - Datametrex AI Limited(TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF)(the "Company" or "Datametrex")is pleased to announce that it has closed on the sale of Concierge Medical Consultants Inc. ("Concierge") to ScreenPro Security Inc. ("ScreenPro"), pursuant to terms of a share purchase agreement entered into between the Company and ScreenPro Security Inc., effective November 15, 2021 (the "Definitive Agreement").
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Stewart Information Services (STC) Files For US IPO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sangoma Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: SANG), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications-as-a-Service solutions, today announced the launch of a marketed public offering of Sangoma’s Common Shares (“Common Shares”) in the United States and Canada, representing Sangoma’s initial public offering in the United States.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Gold Springs Resource Corp. Files Q3 2021 Financial Statements and MD&A

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB: GRCAF) (the "Company"), reports the release of its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and the related management's discussion and analysis of financial position and results of operations ("MD&A"). In this press release, all amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Vizio Holding Corp. For: Nov 16 Filed by: AmTRAN Technology Co. Ltd.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Alpha Wu, Chairman...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Ivrnet Announces Filing of Interim Financial Statements

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Ivrnet Inc. (TSXV:IVI) ("Ivrnet" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A").
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy