Survey reveals how brutal the market can be for first-time homebuyers

If you’re a first-time homebuyer, buying a home can seem overwhelming. There are many steps to learn, and the process, myths and misconceptions can be mystifying. Homebuyer education courses may be the perfect way to learn what you need to know about buying your first home. In fact, some homebuyer assistance programs, grant programs, and lenders require homebuyers to take a virtual or in-person education course to qualify for their assistance, grant, or their mortgage. Find out more about what these classes are like and what they entail.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO