FORT CARSON, Co. — Twenty participants from 36th Engineer Brigade, 10th Special Forces Group, and 4th Security Forces Assistance Brigade competed in the 36th Engineer Bde.’s Rugged Best Sapper Competition here Oct. 12-15. This annual competition offered a grueling four-day crucible meant to select the best team from the Rugged Brigade to compete in the Army’s Best Sapper Competition.

