Mickey Guyton was joined by Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards for a compelling performance of “Love My Hair” at the 55th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 10. The performance opened on Guyton, Spencer and Edwards standing in a line onstage, wearing white dresses and sporting their beautiful, natural hair. Guyton glowed as she began the song, which speaks of her journey as a Black woman to truly accept and love the hair she’s born with. In the chorus, Guyton admits she used to “braid it all just to hide the curls up there,” but she eventually found her freedom and “learned not to care.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO