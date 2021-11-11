ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Police search for driver after pursuit ends in crash at Ardmore Ave

 7 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police are searching for a driver who ran after a pursuit ended in a crash on Fort Wayne’s southwest side.

Indiana State Police (ISP) said that officers began a pursuit on northbound I-69 in Huntington County near mile marker 291 after attempting to pull over a Toyota Camry and it sped off. The driver led police down Airport Expressway and then north on Ardmore Avenue.

The pursuit, which included Fort Wayne Police and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, ended on Ardmore Avenue when the vehicle crashed by the railroad tracks at Strahm Group just south of Engle Road. Police say at times speeds reach 100 miles per hour.

After crashing, the driver ran away, ISP said.

All but one lane of Ardmore Avenue at Engle Road was closed at one point as police searched the area. K9 officers were also spotted assisting in the search.

The driver’s whereabouts and identity remain unknown.

