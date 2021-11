We humans are a study in contradictions. It sometimes makes me wonder if we even know what we really want or even pay any attention to what we and others are talking about. The most obvious example of this right now has to do with the passage of time. We often complain that it flies by, particularly when it comes to watching children grow. We say we want time to slow down or stand still, but we rush about almost constantly without allowing ourselves to take the time to really enjoy or appreciate what we have.

BELMONT COUNTY, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO