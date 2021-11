It took awhile, but it seems like the Q score for Will Barton among Denver Nuggets fans is finally where it needs to be. On Wednesday night, the Nuggets needed a savior. Without Nikola Jokić due to a one-game suspension, Michael Porter Jr. due to an ambiguous back injury, and Jamal Murray to recovery from ACL surgery, there were legitimate questions about whether the Nuggets could score 90 points tonight. Denver’s offense has been subpar to start the year, and that was before Jokić, the reigning MVP, was forced to sit.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO