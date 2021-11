Last week, Greece intensified its calls for the return of the Parthenon Marbles from the United Kingdom. Just weeks before those works are set to go back on view at London’s British Museum, Greece’s Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, demanded that officials in the U.K. become more receptive to the possibility of restitution. “The U.K. should move to a bona fide dialogue with Greece, and I urge them to do so,” Mitsotakis said at a speech in Paris. Reuters reported that Mitsotakis called the Parthenon Marbles “stolen.” In 1801, the Parthenon Marbles were taken from the Acropolis in Athens by the Scottish nobleman...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO