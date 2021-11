“Women are foolish to pretend they are equal to men,” Lord of the Flies author William Golding once opined. “They are far superior and always have been. But one thing you can’t do with them is take a bunch of them and boil them down, so to speak, into a set of little girls who would then become a kind of image of civilization, of society.” How well this assessment holds up, nearly six decades after Golding published his classic novel about preteen boys who survive a plane crash only to find themselves stranded on a desert island, is open to debate. At the very least, Yellowjackets —a superb Showtime thriller that riffs on Flie s without repeating it—suggests the author’s benevolent gender essentialism might have been a mistake.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO