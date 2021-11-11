CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gold Forecast: Slice Through Major Resistance Barrier

dailyforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold markets exploded to the upside on Wednesday to break through the significant $1835 level. This is an area that will continue to be very crucial, as it is an area that I think a lot of people will be paying attention to now that we have broken through there, but...

www.dailyforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Showing Signs of Exhaustion

The gold markets initially rallied on Tuesday but sold off quite drastically to show signs of exhaustion. This is a market that continues to see a lot of negative pressure, and I think we will continue to see a retesting of the previous resistance barrier at $1835. If we do get to that level, breaking down below that would be extraordinarily negative and could send this market much lower.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Breaks Out a Bullish Flag

The NASDAQ 100 rallied to break above the 16,300 level, showing signs of life yet again. Ultimately, this market looks as if it is going to reach an all-time high again, probably sooner rather than later. By breaking above the top of the downtrend line that I have marked on the chart, we have kicked off the bullish flag that should send this market much higher over the longer term. With this, I think that it is only a matter of time before we try to reach towards the “measured move,” which would have the market looking at 18,300 by the time it was all said and done. That is a huge move from here, but as we have fund managers out there trying to chase returns, anything is possible.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Gives Up Early Gains Again

The British pound initially rallied on Tuesday but has given up gains yet again to go falling towards the 1.34 handle. The US dollar has been like a wrecking ball against almost everything during the session, and the British pound of course would be no different. By giving up the gains the way we have, it does suggest that the market is likely to continue drifting lower, and once we get below the 1.34 handle, I think there would be even more selling pressure just waiting to happen.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Flexes Muscles Against CAD

The US dollar initially pulled back towards the 50-day EMA to turn around and show signs of life again. The US dollar is now approaching the 200-day EMA against the Canadian dollar, which is interesting considering just how bullish the crude oil markets have been. Because of this, it is very likely that we will continue to see this market try to break out, especially as we have the “tweezer top” from the previous couple of sessions. If we can break above that level, then it is likely that we will go looking towards the 1.28 handle, possibly even the 1.29 level.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Markets#Ema
dailyforex.com

CAC 40 Forecast: Index Continues to Look Parabolic

The CAC 40 Index rallied significantly on Tuesday as we continue to see the Parisian index go much higher. Ultimately, this is a market that continues to see buyers every time we drop, so I think that will continue to be the case going forward. You should pay attention to the €7000 level, which is a large, round, psychologically significant figure. The market is sitting on top of that level from the recent pullback, so it is likely that we will continue to respect that area.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Crashes into $60,000 Level

The Bitcoin market got hammered on Tuesday to crash into the $60,000 level. This was a bit of a surprise, but it is also worth noting that the $60,000 level has offered quite a bit of support. That being said, even though we crashed the way we did, it does not necessarily negate the bullish flag, and I still remain bullish of Bitcoin in general. The $60,000 level holding is a good sign, and therefore I think it is likely that we will recover sooner rather than later.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: More room on the downside if 1.1340 resistance holds

EUR/USD has been struggling to shake off the bearish pressure. Eurostat will release the final Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for October. EUR/USD remains technically oversold in the short term. EUR/USD has extended its slide early Wednesday and touched its weakest level in nearly 16 months 1.1263 before staging a...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY targets major resistance of 115.00 level

USD/JPY traders will look for impetus from Japan's National CPI data on Thursday. US dollar remains upbeat, economic data released on Tuesday surpassed expectations. USD/JPY strengthens on a positive outlook, eyes towards major resistance 115.00. USD/JPY was trading at its multi-year high on Wednesday at around 114.81, the strongest since...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyforex.com

ADA/USD: Decision Time for Speculators as Lows Challenged

ADA/USD is trading near the 1.850000 ratio in early trading this morning as it has lost additional value within a sudden bearish cycle which has emerged. On the 9th of November, ADA/USD was trading near the 2.390000 vicinity and actually testing important highs last seen in late September. Cardano has been correlating well with its major counterparts, and the developing reversal lower and tests of crucial support levels mirrors what is going on with other major cryptocurrencies.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Justify Bullish Flag

The S&P 500 rallied a bit on Tuesday to reach towards the 4700 level. Now that we are starting to break above there, is very likely that we are going to continue to see buyers jumping in this market in order to get much higher. At this point time, the market is likely to see a bit of “FOMO”, due to the fact that the end of the year is rapidly approaching, and a lot of fund managers will have to chase returns in order to show decent gains to their benchmarks. This is quite often described as the “Santa Claus rally”, which is a real phenomenon, especially during years when the market has been so strong.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After completing the descending wave at 1.1263, EURUSD is correcting to test 1.1300 from below. Later, the market may resume falling to break 1.1250 and then continue trading within the downtrend with the target at 1.1174. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”. GBPUSD is still consolidating around 1.3434. Possibly,...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Starting to Sell Off

I had previously predicted that the resistance levels of $1878 and $1900 may lead the technical indicators towards strong overbought levels, which may lead to profit-taking. Indeed, gold declined from the resistance level of $1878 yesterday, its highest in five months, before it reached the $1849 support and settled around the $1857 level as of this writing. What helped the sell-off was the strength of the US dollar, after the US retail sales numbers were stronger than all expectations, which were in favor of the approaching date of raising US interest rates.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: AUD Pulls Back from 50-Day EMA

The Australian dollar initially tried to rally during on Monday but seems to be struggling near the 50-day EMA. Perhaps more importantly, it is the 0.74 level, which is an area that is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, so that being said I think it is only a matter of time before sellers would return. That is exactly what has happened in the short term, and it will be interesting to see if we can take out the 0.73 level to the downside.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Break Above 48-Hours of Resistance

The British pound rallied a bit against the US dollar over the last 24 hours, breaking 48 hours’ worth of resistance. Now that we are back above the 1.34 handle, it will be interesting to see how this plays out. As we initially dipped below the 1.34 level, then it looks as if the market is likely to continue to favor downside trading, but we may have a little bit of noise to chew through. Because of this, I think that I am still going to be looking for signs of exhaustion that I can sell, because the US dollar has strengthened against most currencies quite rapidly.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Plunges to Kick Off Week

The euro plunged yet again on Monday to slice below the 1.14 level. The 1.14 level is an area that caused a little bit of headline noise, but it was when we broke down below the 1.15 level that things started to fall apart. The size of the candlestick is rather negative, as we are not only forming a long candle, but we have closed towards the bottom of the overall range. This typically means that we are going to get a bit of follow-through, just as we have seen last week.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

NZD/USD Forecast: New Zealand Dollar Gives Up Early Surge

The New Zealand dollar initially rallied a bit on Monday in a very positive sign as we had bounced from the psychologically and structurally important 0.70 level on Friday. However, as we have gone through the day, the market initially popped through the 50-day EMA, only to find plenty of selling pressure. In fact, by the time the afternoon rolled around, the market suddenly looked very exhausted. The candlestick is a bit of a shooting star, so that does suggest more selling pressure. However, it is worth noting that the previous candlestick was a hammer, which suggests that we probably have more choppy behavior ahead.
CURRENCIES
gold-eagle.com

Gold Forecast: Massive Bearish Clouds Looming On The Horizon?

Contrary to yesterday’s long analysis, today’s issue is going to be rather short, as nothing really happened on the precious metals market yesterday. The thing that did happen was the USD Index moving higher. The U.S. currency index once again broke to new yearly highs, and – more importantly –...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Seeing a Lot of Volatility

The Bitcoin market initially tried to rally on Monday to show signs of strength, but then gave back the gains to finish relatively unchanged. The candlestick is a bit of a shooting star, but it is also worth noting that the previous candlestick is a hammer. This suggests that the market is still trying to figure out where to go next, but we are in an uptrend and that is what we should be paying quite a bit of attention to. If we can break above the top of the candlestick during the trading session on Monday, it is likely we could go looking towards the highs again, perhaps even $70,000.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy