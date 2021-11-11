Gold Forecast: Slice Through Major Resistance Barrier

The NASDAQ 100 rallied to break above the 16,300 level, showing signs of life yet again. Ultimately, this market looks as if it is going to reach an all-time high again, probably sooner rather than later. By breaking above the top of the downtrend line that I have marked on the chart, we have kicked off the bullish flag that should send this market much higher over the longer term. With this, I think that it is only a matter of time before we try to reach towards the “measured move,” which would have the market looking at 18,300 by the time it was all said and done. That is a huge move from here, but as we have fund managers out there trying to chase returns, anything is possible.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO