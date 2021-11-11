Louisiana Purchase was Jefferson’s shining star

Photographs and Ephemera: General N.J. Jackson leather Civil War Union Army Photo Album- Album contains approximately 185 Cdv photographs most of them are identified Soldiers including but not limited to- Col. John S Crocker, Col. Thomas Holt, Col. John Egbert Farnum, Col. Joseph A Moesch, Col. John Moore, Major W A Van Rensselauer, Sam Armstrong, Augustus Tate, John Rudolph Tappan, George Hopper, E.B. Benedict, Simon E. Chamberlain, Charles S Horton, Prescott Capt W.H, Weaver, George McGowan, Capt. George Washburn, Capt. Michael Obrien, James Bronson, George Farrar, Michael Doran, Capt. James A Sproull, Capt. Hiram S Wilson, Capt. John McCoun, Capt. John Connery, Capt. Phillip J Downey, Capt. William Silliman, Capt William Crosbey, Capt. Isaac L Signer, Cap. John Hearn, Capt. George E Trembley, John T Lockman, Capt. Davis J Rich, Capt. Daniel Ferguson, Capt. B Parsons, Capt. James Henry Everett, Capt. Charles C Baker, Capt. Byron Parsons, Capt. Hezekiah Watknins, Capt. Moses E Orr, R.P Mooney, Paine, William Wattermore, A. W. Day, M. H. Ellis, Col. McLaughlin, A. Palmer, Henry William, M. Dolan, Gen. G.B. Mc Clellan, Washington Irving, General Tom Thumb and wife, Commodore Nutt and Minnie Warren, Tin Types, Dauguerreotypes, Ambrotypes, Photographs, Cabinet Cards, Letters, Postcards, 6th Plate Civil War Soldier Tin Type, Jack Daniels Tin Type Photo, Possible Kitt Carson and John Brown Dags (still working on verification), Men, Woman, Children, Families, Top Hats, Mustaches, Cars, Bicycles, Whiskey, Horse and buggy, Soldiers and many more.
