Louisiana Purchase was Jefferson’s shining star

By Hugh Earnhart
Farm and Dairy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome 200 years ago, there existed a vast amount of land west of the Mississippi River controlled by France. This real estate for years had been embroiled in European affairs by the diplomatic bickering between England, Spain and France. Each of these nations had a plan for the land, and that...

#Louisiana Purchase#Legislature#European#Monticello
