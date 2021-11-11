Louisiana Purchase was Jefferson’s shining star

Those looking for new jobs and new lives are giving cities like Dallas a serious look over. It’s not called the “Great Resignation” for nothing. Millions of Americans are reassessing their work-life situation post-Covid-19, and the labor shortage currently being experienced in many places is in no small part due to this reassessment. After spending nearly two years cooped up or working from home, a lot of light bulbs have been turned on in a lot of brains. Some folks are asking if or why they should ever go back to an ‘old-fashioned’ job. Other people are getting existential: seeing their lives – perhaps for the first time – as a series of fragile “candle in the wind” moments. Looking at life with new eyes can make an okay-but-not-loved job in an okay-but-not-loved city intolerable. For some, it’s about family as they come to understand that their loved ones are what’s truly important. Others have decided – justly or unjustly – that their boss is a tyrant and that life’s too short for daily drudgery under the lash of a despot. –Viva liberty! Okay, people do get carried away… but you get the point. Hundreds of thousands or even millions of Americans are looking for new jobs, new cities, new opportunities, and new lives.

