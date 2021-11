NEW YORK — A recent US travel insurance survey shows that 42% of US travelers plan to switch from their current travel insurance channel due to dissatisfaction with coverage and claims experiences. In fact, an overwhelming majority of US travelers (61%), would prefer to purchase travel insurance directly from their travel provider or agent for their next trip, a significant growth from the 35% who purchased this way in the past 18 months. This is according to a survey, conducted by Momentive.ai, and commissioned by Cover Genius that observed 6,000 US travelers to better understand sentiments regarding travel insurance, their preferred channels for obtaining it, and their experience when making a claim.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO