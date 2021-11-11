Expedia Group Media Solutions releases Q3 trend report for travel recovery

The data-driven report powered by Shutterstock.AI identifies the key color shades for elevating campaign performance in 2022. Shutterstock, Inc., a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced the launch of its annual Color Trends Report. By analyzing millions of image downloads and pixel data, the report identifies the three most rapidly-growing colors, as well as trending favorites in twenty countries around the globe. New to this year’s report is the highest performing color that leads to the greatest click-through rates (CTR) and conversions in advertising campaigns, as identified by Shutterstock.AI. The release of the Color Trends Report gives creatives new found confidence to action artistic insights to produce inspiring, engaging work that resonates with audiences and makes a meaningful impact.

ECONOMY ・ 15 HOURS AGO