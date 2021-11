If you can't go on an extended holiday, the next best thing is a weekend break, and you can spend the time doing the things you love and bonding with your special people. Weekend breaks are popular for a reason – and if you haven’t taken that much-needed break for a while, it may be the ideal time to do so. We aren’t robots, after all – we need time to recharge and recover, and there's no other way to do it than to get away for a few days. If you can't go on an extended holiday, the next best thing is a weekend break, and you can spend the time doing the things you love and bonding with your special people. But weekend breaks, aside from being beneficial cost-wise, can also benefit you in terms of time and your social life. What do we mean by this, you say? Here’s an in-depth look at the time and social advantages of a weekend break.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO