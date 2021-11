Former World No.1, Andy Murray will take on America’s Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals of the 2021 Stockholm Open on Thursday, November 11. Andy Murray stunned top seed Jannik Sinner in the Round of 16 of the Stockholm Open 2021 on Wednesday to march into the second tour-level quarterfinal of his season. In an engaging contest, neither player was broken in the first set, with Murray eventually taking the 75-minute set in the tiebreak. He broke the Italian twice in the second before winning the 2 hour 16 minutes contest. The two-time Olympic gold medalist had begun his Stockholm campaign with a win over Norwegian qualifier Viktor Durasovic.

TENNIS ・ 6 DAYS AGO