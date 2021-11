I could tell today was a special day seconds after I logged on to Facebook. This morning when I woke up, I did what so many others do, I grabbed my cell phone and checked my Facebook page. Within minutes I realized how special today is. Usually, you see the same old posts about what people are up to, or some whacky meme here and there. This morning the 11th of November, I came across so many people honoring a loved one who had served in our military. A black and white photo of their father in uniform. Today is Veterans Day, a day to remember the fallen.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 6 DAYS AGO