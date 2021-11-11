DACA recipient becomes youngest person to finish 100 marathons

At only 19 years old, Zara Rutherford hopes to have her name printed in record books as the youngest woman to fly around the world by herself. The title is currently held by pilot Shaesta Waiz, who completed the feat in 2017 at age 30. Now, Rutherford is looking to achieve that same objective even though she's still a teen.
A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
For two friends, each step and each mile is a testament to the miracle of organ donation. A liver donor and her recipient are spreading the word by running the New York City Marathon together. Dave Kane was diagnosed with cancer in the bile ducts of his liver over four...
Lily Bream from Towamencin, gets her COVID-19 vaccine from Mayank Amin, who owns the Skippack Pharmacy.Image via Steven M. Falk, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Mayank Amin, who owns the Skippack Pharmacy, donned his Superman costume once again to help keep the youngest yet COVID-19 vaccine recipients feel safe and relaxed, writes Erin McCarthy for ThePhiladelphia Inquirer.
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Jocelyn Rivas is a dreamer, on many levels. The 24-year-old Los Angeles DACA recipient became the youngest person to complete 100 marathons when she crossed the finish line at the L.A. Marathon Sunday. Rivas is also the youngest woman and youngest Latina to reach the feat,...
