Squashing grapes: WSU alums create wines

Picture a lush vineyard on a hot day in late summer, with bunches of ripening grapes promising a good harvest. To make great wines, the vines depend on specific conditions: sun, water, healthy soil, warm (but not too hot) temperatures and the right weather mix at the right times. Winemakers have kept track of harvest dates and yields for centuries, so they were among the first to notice the impact of a changing climate on their sensitive vines. To be sustainable in the long term, farming vines organically to save the soil is only one step. Many winemakers recognize they have to nurture the whole environment of their estates, including the animals that live there and the people that work on it. To fight climate change, they cut carbon emissions with solar and geothermal energy, track their carbon footprints and keep experimenting. The eight wineries that follow are making a huge difference in the fight to make fine wine more sustainable, but there are many, many more.

8 DAYS AGO