Squashing grapes: WSU alums create wines

Three friends at WSU Tri-Cities created two different Riesling white wines from grapes harvested on opposite sides of Lake Chelan, showing how location can impact wine taste. Grapes were harvested at Tsillan Cellars on the south shore of Chelan and Lot 75 Vineyard on the north shore of the lake, said...
(Family Features) Along with the delicious food, gift giving and cheer of the holiday season, getting together with friends and family is also cherished. Whether it’s a cozy weekend dinner with friends or time for festive merrymaking, you can enhance any gathering with unique small plates and appetizers. Make the...
Italian wines and small plates are in focus at One19 Wine Bar + Food on the Lower East Side. Industry veterans Chef/Co-owner Matt Rojas (Rouge et Blanc, Eleven Madison Park) and Sommelier Gianni Cavicchi (Nice Matin), are offering an approachable and affordable destination with a speakeasy feel where visitors are encouraged to explore lesser known grapes. In fact, you won’t find a Chardonnay or Merlot in the bunch.
Squash is abundant right now, so Erika Schlick, author of “Wandering Palate", joined us to share a simple and delicious side dish recipe for Maple-Roasted Acorn Squash. For Erika's recipe, click here. For more recipes from Erika, follow her on Instagram. Wandering Palate is currently shipping and available on Erika's...
Few folks enjoy the fruits of their labor as much as members of the Purple Foot Wine Club. For a half-century now, the nation's third-oldest amateur winemaking club has transformed a variety of fruit, primarily grapes, into (usually) tasty wine. The membership, consistently 100 strong over the decades, has evolved in terms of fruit sourcing, equipment and techniques. But all the while it's been more about fellowship than the finished products.
Dinner With The Parents, Holiday Meals, Pleasing A Crowd. This wine is proof of how delicious Texas Petit Verdot can be. Flavors of dried fruit are complemented by a nice acidity and a tannin structure that’s present without overwhelming.
LIVERMORE — In a bid to draw more people from around the Bay Area and California to the Livermore Valley, where more than 50 wineries large and small operate, vintners are working to form a heritage district to help generate more money for marketing campaigns, among other efforts. Although the...
(Family Features) Add a special touch this holiday season with simple yet stunning small plates that add beauty and flavor to gatherings with friends and family. Available into January, California grapes offer a way to make the season special as an ingredient in your favorite recipes or as decoration for a festive centerpiece. Pops of red, green and black provide a seasonal touch and they’re perfect as an easy, fresh, healthy snack.
Picture a lush vineyard on a hot day in late summer, with bunches of ripening grapes promising a good harvest. To make great wines, the vines depend on specific conditions: sun, water, healthy soil, warm (but not too hot) temperatures and the right weather mix at the right times. Winemakers have kept track of harvest dates and yields for centuries, so they were among the first to notice the impact of a changing climate on their sensitive vines. To be sustainable in the long term, farming vines organically to save the soil is only one step. Many winemakers recognize they have to nurture the whole environment of their estates, including the animals that live there and the people that work on it. To fight climate change, they cut carbon emissions with solar and geothermal energy, track their carbon footprints and keep experimenting. The eight wineries that follow are making a huge difference in the fight to make fine wine more sustainable, but there are many, many more.
Editor’s note: This is the fourth story in an ongoing series featuring the multiple coffee shops in downtown Pullman, ahead of an event on Nov. 18, hosted by the Pullman Chamber of Commerce. Neill’s Coffee and Ice Cream is a small, family-owned shop. While it’s a relatively new business, both...
As the range of winners in this year's Governor's Cup competition shows, it's not just a Merlot world in Colorado anymore. 2022 Who's Who in Agriculture (Nomination Deadline-January 10, 2022) CO ranks among the top 5 states for producing feedlot cattle, sheep, wheat, potatoes, sorghum & barley. Who's Who in...
There’s a huge misconception that you have to be in an urban area to find good vegetarian or vegan food at a fair price. Pullman has a multitude of great options for plant-based eaters, whether you’re vegetarian, vegan or just looking to incorporate more vegetables into your diet. This is...
Washington State University, Oregon State University and UC Davis have received a $7.6 million grant to study the impact of smoke exposure on grapes. According to WSU, the four-year project will provide critical knowledge to grape growers and winery owners in Washington severely impacted by widespread wildfire smoke in recent years. Funding for the research came through the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture Specialty Crop Research Initiative.
This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This Creamy Grape Salad recipe is the perfect make-ahead dish for get-togethers and potlucks. The bright colors of the grapes are all thanks to red and green varieties mixed together with our greek yogurt and cream cheese dressing and topped with crunchy pecans.
Growing your own grapes can be a fun project, once you understand how to train and prune your vines. If you’ve grown your own table grapes, you will notice that they don’t look quite the same as the ones you buy from the grocery store. Commercially grown grapes are larger and the clusters remain intact. Home-grown grapes are smaller, and their clusters tend to shatter (drop fruit). Shattered clusters look “picked over” and are less marketable, so most grapes are harvested before fully ripe to avoid this issue.
I’ve had the wind knocked out of me. I’m heartbroken and coping with the feeling of betrayal by an institution I’ve always been loyal to and thought (wrongly so) would never dare hurt me: Panera Bread Co. One fateful day last month, Panera took their delicious baked potato soup off...
For so many people in your life, wine can be the perfect gift. Especially as we get back to holiday parties this year, it’s one of the best things you can bring for the host of the next soiree you attend. However, the world of wine and personal tastes can feel infinite. So we’ve created a guide of wines to gift that’s filled with different varietals, styles, accessories and books to help you pick out just the right present for whomever you’re shopping for.
If you haven't tried Kabocha Squash, allow me to introduce you to your new favorite fall squash. It's lightly sweet, creamy and the perfect side dish!. I am obsessed with kabocha squash. Every fall when I see it at the farmers market I get SO excited. It's quickly become one of my favorites of the fall squash line up. It's super simple to prepare because on its own it's naturally lightly sweet, creamy, and filling. All it needs it some olive oil, salt and pepper and roasted and it's absolutely heaven.
