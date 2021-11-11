ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Xi to Deliver Party Doctrine to Change Course of China

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to deliver the first resolution on Communist Party history in 40 years, giving him the mandate to potentially rule for life as a major summit wraps in Beijing. The landmark document that could change the course of China is expected to...

In Biden-Xi meeting, China dangles a big carrot in front of U.S. business

This is the web version of Eastworld, Fortune's newsletter focused on business and technology in Asia. Subscribe here to get future editions in your inbox. Maybe the best way to describe Monday's virtual meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping is with a version of Oscar Wilde's old quip about talking dogs: the remarkable thing isn't so much what they said but that they spoke at all.
Xi-Biden meeting is cordial, but will anything change between the superpowers?

American-Chinese summit diplomacy comes and goes, but there will not be a much more consequential meeting between two leaders than the latest of Joe Biden and Xi Jinping’s consultations. If a measure was needed of how transformational the relationship between the US and China has become, one only needs go back to the first post-revolution summit between Richard Nixon and an ailing Mao Zedong in 1972. Then, no-one could have predicted that within a generation the two countries would be locked in strategic competition. Nor would they have foreseen China surging forward economically to become the world’s second largest economy. They also would...
China condemns 'money worship', corruption of reform era in key document

BEIJING, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's ruling Communist Party slammed the "money worship", "extreme individualism" and corruption that emerged in the four decades since the country opened up, calling for stronger party leadership and moral discipline in a key resolution released on Tuesday. The document strengthens President Xi Jinping's dominance...
'Ode to the New Era': Chinese Communist Party's historical resolution explained

China's rulers have published more details of its "historical resolution" which braids President Xi Jinping more tightly into the story of the Communist Party, paving the way for him to seek an unprecedented third term next year. - Taiwan - The full resolution was published hours after Xi concluded a virtual summit with US President Joe Biden, where Taiwan was the hot-button issue.
Key takeaways from the Xi-Biden summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Joe Biden held a virtual summit Tuesday, aiming to stabilise ties as tensions soar over Taiwan, human rights, and political and economic competition. "We do not approve of interfering in other countries' internal affairs through human rights issues," said Xi. - Competition not conflict - The theme threading through the talks was the need to avoid competition spilling into conflict.
Xi Jinping
Mao Zedong
Deng Xiaoping
Biden, Xi at loggerheads on Taiwan in lengthy virtual summit

US President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping traded strong warnings on the future of Taiwan at a virtual summit meant to establish "guardrails" against conflict between their rival superpowers. The video-link summit, which took place late Monday in Washington and early Tuesday in Beijing, lasted a "longer than expected" three and a half hours, a senior US official told reporters. "The conversation was respectful and straightforward." While the goal was to settle an increasingly volatile relationship between the giant economic and geopolitical competitors, tension over Taiwan -- a self-governing democracy claimed by China -- loomed large. Chinese state media reported after the summit that Xi cautioned Biden that encouraging Taiwanese independence would be "playing with fire."
Biden warns Xi against ‘unilateral effort’ to change Taiwan in virtual US-China summit

United States president Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping locked horns over Taiwan during their first virtual summit which concluded after three hours.Mr Biden told his counterpart that the US is strongly opposed to "unilateral efforts to change the status quo” or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. He added that their responsibility as leaders is to ensure that competition between their respective nations “does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended”.He said the relationship between the world’s two largest economies should be one of “simple, straightforward competition”, and suggested that he and Mr Xi needed to...
China’s Communist Party hails President Xi as ‘helmsman’

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Communist Party officials called President Xi Jinping a “helmsman” and “people’s leader” on Friday, in a show of support for his continuing leadership. Xi is almost certain to secure a precedent-breaking third term as party leader next year. At the end of a four-day, closed-door meeting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party Politics#Economy#Chinese#Communist Party#Central Committee
China's Communist Party passes resolution amplifying President Xi's authority

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's ruling Communist Party approved a rare resolution on Thursday elevating President Xi Jinping's status in its history, in a move seen as consolidating his authority and likelihood of securing an unprecedented third leadership term next year. The resolution on the party's "achievements and historical experiences" since its...
China Ruling Party Leaders Pass Historic Xi Resolution

Top Communist Party leaders wrapped up a key meeting in Beijing by passing an important resolution on the country's past, state media said Thursday, which is expected to cement President Xi Jinping's grip on power. Xi, the uncontested leader of the world's most populous nation, has been heading a pivotal...
China’s Communist Party exalts Xi into Mao-like status, solidifying his future

China’s Communist Party officially decided Thursday to exalt President Xi Jinping as one of the country’s greatest modern leaders, vaulting him into a rarefied realm that strengthens his potential to retain control for many years. The decision, announced after a closed-door meeting by senior party officials in Beijing, amounted to...
China's Communist Party to wrap up key meeting as Xi strengthens power

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's Communist Party will wrap up a meeting on Thursday that is set to culminate with a resolution that consolidates President Xi Jinping's authority, a year before he is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term as party leader. The sixth plenum of the central...
Congress
Beijing, CN
China
China’s Communist Party meets to cement Xi Jinping’s grip on country ahead of unprecedented third term

The Communist Party of China (CPC) is holding a key four-day conclave to strengthen Chinese president Xi Jinping’s grip on power by laying the foundation of a third term for him and pass a rare historical resolution.The sixth plenum began with a closed-door meeting on Monday and has been attended by hundreds of senior officials of the ruling CPC’s central committee.Mr Xi, in his opening speech, issued a draft resolution encompassing the “major achievements and historical experience” of the CPC as it completes 100 years of rule, reported state-run news agency Xinhua.About 400 permanent and alternate members of the CPC...
China's Xi lays way for third term in power at party meeting

China s leader Xi Jinping appears to be laying the foundation for a third term in power as top officials of the all-powerful Communist Party meet this week in Beijing The official Xinhua News Agency said president and party General Secretary Xi issued a draft resolution on the party’s “major achievements and historical experience” at the Central Committee’s plenary session that opened on Monday. Scholars say that will mark the party’s third major statement on its 100-year history, shoring up Xi’s status as an equal to founder of the Chinese People’s Republic Mao Zedong and his successor Deng...
Xi Jinping Set To Unveil New Doctrine That Could Allow Him To Rule China For Life

Only two persons in the history of the Communist Party have ever published a "historical resolution." China is waiting to learn if President Xi Jinping will be the country's third ruler. When the governing party huddles this week in the final big gathering before a twice-decade congress next year, when...
