Engineering

Mechanical and Civil Engineering Seminar

caltech.edu
 6 days ago

Micro-continuum approach for the multi-scale modeling of coupled processes in the subsurface. Abstract: Micro-continuum approaches are intermediate between a pure Navier-Stokes description of flow and transport and a continuum-scale model using Darcy's law. They use an unique...

www.caltech.edu

caltech.edu

Environmental Science and Engineering Seminar

Impact of atmospheric and oceanic advective feedbacks on the AMOC response to CO2 increase. The response of the Atlantic Overturning circulation involves a dynamic interplay between the impacts caused by CO2 induced anomalous surface flux components and several feedbacks that arise from the AMOC response itself and its interactions with the atmosphere. These feedbacks determine whether the AMOC stabilizes or collapses in the future. This study aims to understand the relative roles played by atmospheric and oceanic advection feedbacks on the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) response to CO2 quadrupling. Oceanic advection feedbacks are isolated using a tracer decomposition technique that separates ocean buoyancy anomalies that produced by the AMOC response itself, from those that are produced by anomalous surface buoyancy fluxes. The impact of atmospheric feedbacks on the AMOC response and the surface flux component producing the feedback are further isolated using a hierarchy of partially coupled experiments in which atmospheric feedbacks on the AMOC response are suppressed. Analyses of the partially and fully coupled experiments suggest that atmospheric feedbacks have a destabilizing impact on the AMOC, causing the AMOC to nearly shut down in response to the CO2 increase in the fully coupled case, while in the partially-coupled one without these feedback, a weaker but still active AMOC is maintained. The negative temperature advective feedback stabilizes the AMOC in the partially coupled case, while in the fully coupled case, the negative temperature advection feedback is inactive due to the atmosphere's interaction with the AMOC response, allowing the anomalous heat uptake by the ocean to continually weaken the AMOC. No evidence for feedbacks between ocean circulation response and sea ice melt or surface wind changes is found in the experiments.
caltech.edu

LIGO Seminar

High Precision Ringdown Modeling: Multimode Fits and BMS Frames. Quasi-normal mode (QNM) modeling is an invaluable tool for studying strong gravity, characterizing remnant black holes, and testing general relativity. To date, most studies have focused on the dominant (2,2) mode, and have fit to typical strain waveforms from numerical relativity. But, as gravitational wave observatories become more sensitive, they will be able to resolve higher-order modes. Consequently, multimode fits will prove to be critically important, and in turn will require a more thorough treatment of the asymptotic frame at future null infinity. In this talk, I will present a method for systematically fitting a QNM model containing many modes to a numerical waveform produced using Cauchy-characteristic exaction, which is known to exhibit memory effects. By using multimode fitting as opposed to only fitting the (2, \pm 2, n) modes, we find that we can improve the all-modes mismatch by a factor of roughly 10^{5}. Apart from this, I will also address a critical point that has been overlooked in the literature: the importance of matching the Bondi-van der Burg-Metzner-Sachs (BMS) frame of the numerical waveform to that of the QNM model. By mapping the numerical waveforms to a frame known as the super rest frame, we show that we can improve the all-mode strain mismatch by a factor of roughly 10^{5} compared to the mismatch obtained when using a strain waveform whose BMS frame is not fixed.
caltech.edu

CMX Student/Postdoc Seminar

An FC-based shock-dynamics solver with neural-network localized artificial-viscosity assignment. I will present a spectral scheme for the numerical solution of shock-wave problems in general non-periodic domains. The approach utilizes the Fourier Continuation (FC) method for spectral representation of non-periodic functions in general domains in conjunction with smooth localized artificial viscosity assignments produced by means of a Shock-Detecting Neural Network (SDNN). The minimally invasive neural net-induced viscous term eliminates Gibbs ringing while enabling spectral dispersionless flows, and, unlike most other approaches, it does not suffer from unphysical spurious oscillations over smooth flow regions. The FC-SDNN algorithm, which relies on a Mach number proxy for neural-network analysis of the solution's regularity, generally provides accurate resolution of discontinuities, as well as significantly smoother profiles away from jump discontinuities than those produced by other methods, including ENO/WENO solvers, Godunov schemes and other finite volume and artificial viscosity approaches. The character of the method will be demonstrated by means of applications to a number of important test cases, including a Mach 3 wind-tunnel step problem, a Double Mach ramp reflection of a shock, a shock-vortex interaction, and a Blast wave problem, among others.
vt.edu

Jiangtao Cheng named fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers

Mechanical engineering Associate Professor Jiangtao Cheng has been named a fellow by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. The status of fellow is bestowed upon members of the society with 10 or more years of active practice and at least 10 years of active corporate membership, as described by the organization. Roughly 3,000 fellows have been chosen out of the more than 100,000 members.
caltech.edu

Quantum Matter Seminar

Non-ergodicity and emergent Hilbert-space fragmentation in tilted Fermi- Hubbard chains. Note: This event will be a virtual seminar please see the zoom link below:. Well-controlled synthetic quantum systems, such as ultracold atoms in optical lattices, offer intriguing possibilities to study complex many-body problems relevant to a variety of research areas....
caltech.edu

Geometry and Topology Seminar

Volume estimates of complements of lifts of geodesics in projective tangent bundles. In this talk I will discuss some results about volume estimates of knot complements in Seifert-fibered spaces with particular care of tangent lifts in projective tangent bundles of hyperbolic surfaces. We will of give various estimates depending on topological and geometric quantities associated to the projection of the knot to the surface. Finally inspired by some experimental data I will discuss recent work in the setting of random geodesics.
caltech.edu

High Energy Theory Seminar

Various holographic set-ups in string theory suggest the existence of non-local, UV complete two-dimensional QFTs that possess Virasoro symmetry, in spite of their non-locality. We argue that JTbar-deformed CFTs are the first concrete realisation of such "non-local CFTs", through a detailed analysis of their classical and quantum symmetry algebra. Concretely, we show that JTbar-deformed CFTs possess an infinite set of symmetries, which in a certain basis organise into two commuting copies of the Virasoro-Kac-Moody algebra, with the same central extension as that of the undeformed CFT. A peculiarity of these Virasoro generators is that their zero mode does not equal the Hamiltonian, but is a quadratic function of it; this helps reconcile the Virasoro symmetry with the non-locality of the model. We argue that TTbar-deformed CFTs also posses Virasoro symmetries of this type.
Campus Times

Day in the Life: A Mechanical Engineer major and Legal Studies minor

10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Work remotely for the NYS Office of the Attorney General as a Consumer Frauds Mediator. 2:00 – 3:15 p.m.: PSCI 281 class (Formal Models in Political Science) on campus. 3:30 p.m.: Drive back to my apartment to do some homework and take a break. 6:30...
caltech.edu

Physics Colloquium

In 1937, Ettore Majorana predicted the existence of a special class of fermions where the particle and the anti-particle are identical. However, with the possible exception of neutrinos, there are no known fundamental particles that belong to this class. The possible realization of Majorana fermions as quasiparticle excitations in solids has rekindled interest in these particles, especially since Majorana states in solids may be useful as fault tolerant qubits for quantum information processing. While most studies have focused on Majorana bound states which can serve as topological qubits, more generally, akin to elementary particles, Majorana fermions can propagate and display linear dispersion. This talk is focused on recent work in realizing Majorana modes in condensed matter systems. I will first describe in detail the conditions under which such states can be realized and what their signatures are. I will then show scanning tunneling microscopy data on 1D domain walls and step edges in two different superconductors, which might potentially be the first realizations of dispersing Majorana states in 1D.
caltech.edu

Machine Learning and Scientific Computing Series

Symmetry, Bifurcation and the Landscape Geometry of a Model Shallow Neural Network. The empirical success of artificial neural networks over the past decade has proved challenging to our understanding of statistical learning processes. In this talk, the focus is on a non-convex optimization problem originating from the training of a neural network (student) using a planted model (teacher). This "student-teacher" model has frequently been used in theoretical investigations but is still hard to analyze analytically. We show that in certain cases we can use underlying symmetry to give precise analytic results including the identification of many families of spurious minima, representation of critical points of these families by computable power series in 1/ √ k (k is the number of neurons), precise analytic descriptions of the associated Hessian spectrum for arbitrarily large k, and the asymptotics of the decay of the loss function at spurious minima. Using methods of forced symmetry breaking, it also becomes possible to describe, for example, the deformations of landscape geometry that can lead to formation or annihilation of spurious minima. The work we report on here is part of a collaboration with Yossi Arjevani (Hebrew University, Israel).
caltech.edu

Diverse Minds Seminar with Dr. R. Lee Penn

Due to the pandemic, this event will be available via Zoom. Please join us for a special event with Dr. Lee Penn (University of Minnesota) on Tuesday, November 16th at 3 pm PT. Dr. Penn will give a technical talk on their group's work on iron oxide nanoparticles in reactive media and spend the second portion of the event discussing their work promoting diversity, equity and inclusion values on campus and throughout their career in STEM. This will be a more informal talk where the audience is encouraged to engage in a discussion with Dr. Penn.
caltech.edu

Materials Science Research Lecture

Noyes 147 (J. Holmes Sturdivant Lecture Hall) Real-time examination of shock-induced structural phase transitions. NOTE: At this time, in-person Materials Research Lectures are open to all Caltech students/staff/faculty/visitors with a valid Caltech ID. Outside community members are welcome to join our online webinar.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of "Alien" Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
ScienceAlert

Hundreds of Ancient Maya Sites Hidden Under Mexico Reveal a Mysterious Blueprint

You can't see them from the surface, but they're definitely there. Scientists have revealed the discovery of hundreds of ancient ceremonial sites, many of which belonged to the Maya civilization, hiding in plain sight just underneath the landscape of modern-day southern Mexico. The largest of these structures – called Aguada Fénix – was announced by archaeologists last year, representing the oldest and biggest monument of the ancient Maya ever found. But Aguada Fénix clearly was not alone. In a new study, an international team of researchers led by anthropologist Takeshi Inomata from the University of Arizona reports the identification of almost 500...
dailygalaxy.com

"Mars Will Kill You" –NASA's Curiosity Rover is Making Mars Radiation-Blasted Landscape Safe for Human Exploration

“The only things our planet and Mars really have in common is that both are rocky planets with some water ice and both have robots (and Mars doesn’t even have that many),” writes Shannon Stirone for The Atlantic. “Granted, walking around on Mars would be a life-changing, amazing, profound experience,” she notes. “But visiting as a proof of technology or to expand the frontier of human possibility is very different from living there. It is not in the realm of hospitable to humans. Mars will kill you.”
Business Insider

Civil engineers are adjusting designs and materials to make them more sustainable, but experts say many more solutions are needed

Sustainability is a growing topic in civil engineering because of the industry's carbon emissions. There are new technologies and processes to help make construction more sustainable. Challenges slowing down progress include complex materials and inconsistent research funding. With the construction industry accounting for 38% of global energy-related carbon-dioxide emissions, a...
mit.edu

Modeling the mechanisms of metastasis

Metastatic cancer is responsible for the vast majority of cancer mortality, but it is difficult for scientists to predict which cells will successfully complete their migration from primary tumor to eventual recolonization in a far-flung region of the body. Subject to a wide range of mechanical and physical forces in the bloodstream, circulating tumor cells can be trapped or damaged before they complete their journey. Additionally, many of the cells that do survive and successfully invade a new site enter a state of dormancy, proving resistant to chemotherapy and becoming likely candidates for initiating late-stage metastases.
