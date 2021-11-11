CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Physics Colloquium

caltech.edu
 6 days ago

In 1937, Ettore Majorana predicted the existence of a special class of fermions where the particle and the anti-particle are identical. However, with the possible exception of neutrinos, there are no known fundamental particles that belong to this class. The possible...

www.caltech.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Goldbergian physics

You have full access to this article via your institution. There was junk all over the lab bench. But the janitor was right there, next to the fridge the students kept their lunches in. Professor Stanislov stared at the man’s long, oddly thin, grey head and watched him blink with several eyelids. There was something odd about Clarence, but the professor just couldn’t think of what it was.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Quantum physics in proteins

(Nanowerk News) A new analytical technique is able to provide hitherto unattainable insights into the extremely rapid dynamics of biomolecules. The team of developers, led by Abbas Ourmazd from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee and Robin Santra from DESY, is presenting its clever combination of quantum physics and molecular biology in the scientific journal Nature ("Few-fs resolution of a photoactive protein traversing a conical intersection").
CHEMISTRY
ScienceAlert

Black Holes Could Be Inadvertently Making Gold, Astrophysicists Say

The Universe may have more ways of forging heavy elements than we thought. The creation of metals such as gold, silver, thorium, and uranium require energetic conditions, such as a supernova explosion, or a collision between neutron stars. However, a new paper shows that these elements could form in the swirling chaos that rings an active newborn black hole as it swallows down dust and gas from the space around it. In these extreme environments, the high emission rate of neutrinos should facilitate the conversion of protons to neutrons – resulting in an excess of the latter, required for the process that produces...
ASTRONOMY
caltech.edu

Mechanical and Civil Engineering Seminar

Micro-continuum approach for the multi-scale modeling of coupled processes in the subsurface. Micro-continuum approach for the multi-scale modeling of coupled processes in the subsurface. Abstract:. Micro-continuum approaches are intermediate between a pure Navier-Stokes description of flow and transport and a continuum-scale model using Darcy's law. They use an unique formulation...
ENGINEERING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ettore Majorana
HPCwire

Argonne AI for Science Colloquium Marks Challenges and Progress

It’s an understatement to say the effort to adapt AI technology for use in scientific computing has gained steam. Last spring, the Department of Energy released a formal report – AI for Science – suggesting an AI program not unlike the exascale program reaching fruition now. There’s also the broader U.S. National Artificial Intelligence Initiative pushing for AI use throughout society. Last week, as part of a year-long celebration of its 75th founding anniversary, Argonne National Laboratory held a Director’s Special Colloquium on AI for Science: From Atoms to the Cosmos.
ENGINEERING
caltech.edu

TAPIR Seminar

Over 200 millisecond radio pulsars have been observed in globular clusters, motivating theoretical studies of the formation and evolution of these sources through stellar evolution coupled to stellar dynamics. The specific abundance of millisecond pulsars is an order of magnitude larger in clusters than in the Galactic field. How do so many pulsars form? In this talk, I will first demonstrate how we model millisecond pulsars in globular clusters using realistic cluster simulations. I will show the importance of electron-capture supernovae for neutron star retention, and how millisecond pulsar formation is greatly enhanced through dynamical interaction processes. In particular, I will present our latest N-body model for the cluster 47 Tucanae, where we demonstrate good agreement with observations, including a large number of detected radio pulsars; 47 Tuc is one of the most massive and densest globular clusters, making it especially challenging to model with detailed N-body simulations. Our cluster models also demonstrate the possibility of dynamically forming binary neutron stars and neutron star-black hole binaries in clusters. I will end the talk by showing how we use a large set of models that are representative of the present-day Milky Way globular clusters to quantify the merger rates of compact binary mergers.
ASTRONOMY
caltech.edu

Quantum Matter Seminar

This seminar will be held remotely. Zoom information https://caltech.zoom.us/j/83422928274. Hybrid superconducting circuits, which integrate non-superconducting elements into a circuit quantum electrodynamics (cQED) architecture expand the possible applications of cQED. In hybrid superconducting circuits, one can investigate the properties of unconventional Josephson junctions with extremely fine energy resolution or perform readout of quantum dots and spin ensembles. In this talk, I will discuss our work using superconducting transmon qubits to investigating Andreev bound states (ABS) in weak-link junctions formed in Al-proximitized InAs nanowires. First, I will describe our experiments using a quantum dot to control the transmission of ABS in the junction of a transmon qubit. We tuned the transmission of the ABS to near-unity and observe suppression of the transmon charge dispersion consistent with a long-predicted scaling law that incorporates two branches of the Josephson potential. Next, I will discuss our work using a transmon to investigate the ground state of a weak-link junction with a quantum dot embedded in it. In such a device, the competition between the charging energy of the dot and superconductivity stabilizes different spin ground states in the junction. I will present our measurements of the phase diagram in this composite system and the quasiparticle poisoning dynamics associated with each phase.
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

IQIM Postdoctoral and Graduate Student Seminar

Quantum error correction meets continuous symmetries: fundamental trade-offs and case studies. Abstract: Quantum error correction (QEC) and continuous symmetries, two key notions in quantum information and physics, are incompatible with each other. Here, we systematically study the competition between the QEC capability and degree of symmetry associated with a quantum code in a quantitative manner. Three meaningful measures of approximate symmetries, respectively based on the violation of covariance conditions over the entire symmetry group or at a local point, and the violation of charge conservation, are defined and considered. Each measure induces a corresponding characterization of approximately covariant codes. We explicate a host of different ideas and techniques that enable us to derive various forms of trade-off relations between the QEC inaccuracy and all symmetry violation measures. More specifically, we introduce two frameworks for establishing the trade-offs respectively based on the notions of charge fluctuation and gate implementation error and employ methods including the Knill--Laflamme conditions as well as quantum metrology and quantum resource theory for the derivation. From the perspective of fault-tolerant quantum computing, we demonstrate fundamental limits on the precision of transversally implementable logical gates for general and stabilizer QEC codes derived from our bounds on symmetry violation. To exemplify nontrivial approximately covariant codes and understand the achievability of the above fundamental limits, we analyze the behaviors of two explicit types of codes: a parametrized extension of the thermodynamic code (which gives a construction of a code family that continuously interpolates between exact QEC and exact symmetry), and the quantum Reed-Muller codes. We show that both codes can saturate the scaling of the bounds for group-global covariance and charge conservation asymptotically, indicating the near-optimality of these bounds and codes.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condensed Matter Physics#Neutrinos#1d#Feynman Lecture Hall#Caltech
caltech.edu

DIX Planetary Science Seminar

Raman Spectroscopy for Planetary Science: Searching for Signs of Life on Mars. Abstract: "Raman spectroscopy is a versatile technique for detecting and identifying chemical compounds based on how their molecular vibrations scatter light. For the first time ever, Raman spectroscopy is being done on another world, thanks to NASA's Perseverance Mars rover which landed in February 2021. Onboard Perseverance is SHERLOC, a deep-ultraviolet Raman micro-spectrometer designed to search for the chemical signs of past life and habitability on the Martian surface. Conducting Raman spectroscopy on another planet presents unique opportunities as well as new challenges, and we've done a great deal of work preparing for SHERLOC operations to make sure that we can properly analyse and interpret the data sent back by the rover. This talk will discuss the advantages and disadvantages of Raman spectroscopy for planetary science, introduce new analytical methods being developed for SHERLOC, and how UV Raman spectroscopy will expand our understanding of chemical diversity on the Martian surface."
ASTRONOMY
hmc.edu

Major Monday: Joint Math and Physics

An interview with Savanah Diaz, senior joint Math-Physics major!. I actually came to the Mudd thinking I wanted to do the Joint Chem-Bio major, but I took advantage of the Core by paying attention to each course in every field. I realized that I really enjoyed my math and physics courses more than anything else. It was hard for me to realize that I enjoyed math and physics in high school because I felt very different and there weren’t a lot of people who looked like me in my high school STEM classes. I am grateful for the good experiences I have had a Mudd with math and physics classes and I really enjoy the major now.
CLAREMONT, CA
caltech.edu

Materials Science Research Lecture

Noyes 147 (J. Holmes Sturdivant Lecture Hall) Real-time examination of shock-induced structural phase transitions. NOTE: At this time, in-person Materials Research Lectures are open to all Caltech students/staff/faculty/visitors with a valid Caltech ID. Outside community members are welcome to join our online webinar. Webinar Link:. https://caltech.zoom.us/j/83276652110. Webinar ID: 832 7665...
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
caltech.edu

Environmental Science and Engineering Seminar

Chemo-mechanics of methane migration through deep marine sediments. Widespread seafloor methane venting has been reported in many regions of the world oceans in the past decade. Identifying and quantifying where and how much methane is being released into the ocean remains a major challenge, and a critical gap in assessing the global carbon budget and predicting future climate. Methane hydrate forms from methane-water mixture under elevated pressure and low temperature conditions typical of the deep marine settings (>600 m depth), often referred to as the hydrate stability zone (HSZ). Wide-ranging field evidence indicates that methane seepage often coexists with hydrate-bearing sediments within the HSZ, suggesting that hydrate formation may play an important role during the methane gas migration process. At a depth that is too shallow for hydrate formation, existing theories suggest gas migration occurs via capillary invasion and/or initiation and propagation of fractures. Within the HSZ, however, a theoretical mechanism that addresses the way in which hydrate formation participates in the gas percolation process is missing.
SCIENCE
bnl.gov

Physics on Autopilot

Brookhaven National Lab applies AI to make big experiments autonomous. As a young scientist experimenting with neutrons and X-rays, Kevin Yager often heard this mantra: “Don’t waste beamtime.” Maximizing productive use of the potent and popular facilities that generate concentrated particles and radiation frequently required working all night to complete important experiments. Yager, who now leads the Electronic Nanomaterials Group at Brookhaven National Laboratory’s Center for Functional Nanomaterials (CFN), couldn’t help but think “there must be a better way.”
BROOKHAVEN, NY
mit.edu

American Physical Society honors nine with MIT ties for physics research

Nine MIT community members have been selected for the American Physical Society (APS) spring 2022 prizes and awards. Those awarded include Professor Edmund Bertschinger, Associate Professor Nikta Fakhri, and Professor (post-tenure) Robert Jaffe; late Research Scientist Gene Dresselhaus, Research Scientist Peter Fritschel; and Lecturer and Junior Lab Manager Sean Robinson; as well as alumni Sylvester James Gates Jr. ’73, PhD ’77, Terence Tai-Li Hwa PhD ’90; and Sanat Kumar ’84, ScD ’87.
SCIENCE
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Biosphere 2 to add life on LEO

Recently, the National Science Foundation awarded Biosphere 2's Landscape Evolution Observatory a $3.5 million grant to study how life grows in certain landscapes, particularly those impacted by fires or volcanic eruptions.
CELL PHONES
ScienceAlert

These Strange, Brittle 'Eggshell' Exoplanets Could Be Orbiting Alien Stars

The Universe is a wonderfully weird and varied place. We've barely even begun to scratch the surface of what might be possible. It would be foolish, for example, to imagine that our Solar System displays the entire gamut of planetary diversity. In fact, we know it doesn't. But our detection technologies are not yet sophisticated enough for us to observe exoplanets (planets outside the Solar System) in particularly fine detail. According to new research, one such type of exoplanet could be like giant cosmic eggs. These exoplanets would have a single, fused, thin and brittle lithosphere – the outermost planetary layer – with little to...
ASTRONOMY
earth.com

A quadrillion tons of diamonds are beneath Earth's surface

Today’s Video of the Day from the American Chemical Society describes how seismic waves were used to locate trillions of tons of diamonds deep below Earth’s surface. Scientists at MIT estimate that a quadrillion tons of diamonds are located about 100 miles deep in the Earth. This figure, which is one thousand times more than one trillion, is mind boggling.
EARTH SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy