Radioactive Sealed Sources Training

caltech.edu
 6 days ago

All employees and researchers planning to work with radioactive sealed sources must attend an orientation session with one of the Health Physicists in...

www.caltech.edu

caltech.edu

Mechanical and Civil Engineering Seminar

Micro-continuum approach for the multi-scale modeling of coupled processes in the subsurface. Micro-continuum approach for the multi-scale modeling of coupled processes in the subsurface. Abstract:. Micro-continuum approaches are intermediate between a pure Navier-Stokes description of flow and transport and a continuum-scale model using Darcy's law. They use an unique formulation...
ENGINEERING
caltech.edu

High Energy Theory Seminar

Limited capacity in 469 Lauritsen. I will describe some of my recent work on defects in supersymmetric field theories. The first part of my talk is focused on line defects in certain large classes of 4d N=2 theories and 3d N=2 theories. I will describe geometric methods to compute the ground states spectrum of the bulk-defect system, as well as implications on the construction of link invariants. In the second part I will talk about some perspectives of surface defects in 4d N=2 theories and related applications on the exact WKB method for ordinary differential equations. This talk is based on past joint work with A. Neitzke, various work in progress with D. Gaiotto, S. Jeong, A. Khan, G. Moore, A. Neitzke, as well as work by myself.
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

DIX Planetary Science Seminar

Raman Spectroscopy for Planetary Science: Searching for Signs of Life on Mars. Abstract: "Raman spectroscopy is a versatile technique for detecting and identifying chemical compounds based on how their molecular vibrations scatter light. For the first time ever, Raman spectroscopy is being done on another world, thanks to NASA's Perseverance Mars rover which landed in February 2021. Onboard Perseverance is SHERLOC, a deep-ultraviolet Raman micro-spectrometer designed to search for the chemical signs of past life and habitability on the Martian surface. Conducting Raman spectroscopy on another planet presents unique opportunities as well as new challenges, and we've done a great deal of work preparing for SHERLOC operations to make sure that we can properly analyse and interpret the data sent back by the rover. This talk will discuss the advantages and disadvantages of Raman spectroscopy for planetary science, introduce new analytical methods being developed for SHERLOC, and how UV Raman spectroscopy will expand our understanding of chemical diversity on the Martian surface."
ASTRONOMY
caltech.edu

IQIM Postdoctoral and Graduate Student Seminar

Abstract: Quantum simulation is expected to be one of the central applications of future quantum computers. Product formulas, or Trotterization, are the oldest and still one of the most studied methods for quantum simulations due to their relatively simple implementation without ancillae. For an accurate product formula approximation in the spectral norm, the state-of-the-art gate complexity depends on the number of terms in the Hamiltonian and a certain 1-norm of its local terms. This work considers the concentration aspects of Trotter error: we show quantitatively that the Trotter error exhibits 2-norm scaling ``typically'', with the current estimates in 1-norm being for the ``worst'' cases. For general k-local Hamiltonians, we obtain gate count estimates for input states drawn from a 1-design ensemble (which includes e.g., computational basis states). Our gate count depends on the number of terms in the Hamiltonian but replaces the 1-norm quantity by its analog in 2-norm, giving significant speedup for systems with large connectivity. Our concentration results generalize to Hamiltonians with Fermionic terms and when the input state is restricted to a low-particle number subspace. Further, when the Hamiltonian itself has random coefficients, such as the SYK models, we show the stronger result that the 2-norm behavior persists even for the worst input state. Our primary technical tool is a family of simple but versatile inequalities from non-commutative martingales called uniform smoothness. We use them to derive Hypercontractivity, i.e., p-norm estimates for low-degree polynomials (i.e., k-local operator), implying concentration via Markov's inequality. In terms of optimality, we give examples that simultaneously match our p-norm estimates and the existing spectral norm estimates. This shows that our improvement is due to asking a qualitatively different question from the spectral norm bounds. Our results give evidence that product formulas in practice may generically work much better than expected.
COMPUTERS
caltech.edu

Materials Science Research Lecture

Noyes 147 (J. Holmes Sturdivant Lecture Hall) Real-time examination of shock-induced structural phase transitions. NOTE: At this time, in-person Materials Research Lectures are open to all Caltech students/staff/faculty/visitors with a valid Caltech ID. Outside community members are welcome to join our online webinar. Webinar Link:. https://caltech.zoom.us/j/83276652110. Webinar ID: 832 7665...
CHEMISTRY
caltech.edu

Environmental Science and Engineering Seminar

Chemo-mechanics of methane migration through deep marine sediments. Widespread seafloor methane venting has been reported in many regions of the world oceans in the past decade. Identifying and quantifying where and how much methane is being released into the ocean remains a major challenge, and a critical gap in assessing the global carbon budget and predicting future climate. Methane hydrate forms from methane-water mixture under elevated pressure and low temperature conditions typical of the deep marine settings (>600 m depth), often referred to as the hydrate stability zone (HSZ). Wide-ranging field evidence indicates that methane seepage often coexists with hydrate-bearing sediments within the HSZ, suggesting that hydrate formation may play an important role during the methane gas migration process. At a depth that is too shallow for hydrate formation, existing theories suggest gas migration occurs via capillary invasion and/or initiation and propagation of fractures. Within the HSZ, however, a theoretical mechanism that addresses the way in which hydrate formation participates in the gas percolation process is missing.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Portable device capable of monitoring gamma radiation and neutrons in radioactive and nuclear processes

A group of researchers from the Institute of Corpuscular Physics (IFIC), a joint center of the University of Valencia and the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), has patented a compact and portable device capable of simultaneously monitoring gamma radiation and neutrons produced in radioactive processes and nuclear reactions. This detector also makes it possible to measure these radiations with a wide range of energy and visualize them spatially, which can give rise to multiple applications: from the detection of radioactive materials in nuclear safety programs to mitigating the side effects of hadron therapy, a novel way to treat cancer.
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

Machine Learning and Scientific Computing Series

Symmetry, Bifurcation and the Landscape Geometry of a Model Shallow Neural Network. The empirical success of artificial neural networks over the past decade has proved challenging to our understanding of statistical learning processes. In this talk, the focus is on a non-convex optimization problem originating from the training of a neural network (student) using a planted model (teacher). This "student-teacher" model has frequently been used in theoretical investigations but is still hard to analyze analytically. We show that in certain cases we can use underlying symmetry to give precise analytic results including the identification of many families of spurious minima, representation of critical points of these families by computable power series in 1/ √ k (k is the number of neurons), precise analytic descriptions of the associated Hessian spectrum for arbitrarily large k, and the asymptotics of the decay of the loss function at spurious minima. Using methods of forced symmetry breaking, it also becomes possible to describe, for example, the deformations of landscape geometry that can lead to formation or annihilation of spurious minima. The work we report on here is part of a collaboration with Yossi Arjevani (Hebrew University, Israel).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
caltech.edu

Logic Seminar

The talk will consist of two parts. In the first one, we introduce a certain natural Polish space of all separable Banach spaces. We compare it with the recent different approach to topologizing the space of separable Banach spaces, by Godefroy and Saint-Raymond. Our main interest will be in the...
MATHEMATICS
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Hundreds of Ancient Maya Sites Hidden Under Mexico Reveal a Mysterious Blueprint

You can't see them from the surface, but they're definitely there. Scientists have revealed the discovery of hundreds of ancient ceremonial sites, many of which belonged to the Maya civilization, hiding in plain sight just underneath the landscape of modern-day southern Mexico. The largest of these structures – called Aguada Fénix – was announced by archaeologists last year, representing the oldest and biggest monument of the ancient Maya ever found. But Aguada Fénix clearly was not alone. In a new study, an international team of researchers led by anthropologist Takeshi Inomata from the University of Arizona reports the identification of almost 500...
SCIENCE
Fortune

Georgetown medical professor and immunologist predicts there will be a fully vaccine-resistant COVID variant by the spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Dr. Mark Dybul has some good news and bad news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that advances in therapeutics, vaccines, and the biotech sector will likely help the world avoid a repeat of the catastrophes that 2020 and 2021 brought. The bad news is that we’re likely to see a vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus sometime in spring 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times-Republican

Customized training

When you hire a new employee, how do you ensure they have the skills they will need to be successful in their position? During the interview process, it can be difficult to know that you are hiring someone with the technical capabilities to keep up with the demands of the job. Often you want to hire based on the intangibles (personality and communication style) but instead, you end up hiring the safe person who looks good on paper because they have the skills you need.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
natureworldnews.com

Radioactive Material and Pesticides Detected on US Tap Water Linked to Diseases

56 new contaminants have been identified to be contaminating US tap water supplies, and regulators in the country are getting concerned as a list of them was linked to serious health problems. According to an Environmental Working Group (EWG) drinking water quality analysis of over 31 million state water records,...
HEALTH

