Distinguished Medical Engineering Seminar - Shana Kelley, Northwestern University

 6 days ago

Building Biomolecular Sensors for a New Era of Physiological Monitoring. To put disease-related biomarkers to work for physiological monitoring, new high-performance technologies are needed to enable rapid and sensitive analysis of proteins and other biomarkers on a continuous basis. Electrochemical methods providing low cost and direct biomarker readout have attracted a...

ku.edu

School of Engineering to honor 4 alumni with Distinguished Engineering Service Award

LAWRENCE – Four alumni from the University of Kansas School of Engineering will receive the school’s highest award in a ceremony set for 6 p.m. Nov. 4. Jill MacDonald Boyce, Christine-Ehlig Economides, Ronaldo T. “Nick” Nicholson and Richard E. Smith will receive the Distinguished Engineering Service Award (DESA), which is awarded to individuals who have maintained close association with the school and have made outstanding contributions to the engineering profession and to society.
LAWRENCE, KS
Cultural Compass

UTIG Seminar Series: Janet Vertesi, Princeton University

This hybrid seminar will be held online. An in person screening and discussion will take place at UTIG’s Seminar Conference Room, please wear a mask and observe social distancing if attending in person. Location: UTIG Seminar Conference Room. J.J. Pickle Research Campus. 10100 Burnet Road, Bldg. 196/ROC 1.603. Online: Find...
caltech.edu

IQIM Postdoctoral and Graduate Student Seminar

Quantum error correction meets continuous symmetries: fundamental trade-offs and case studies. Abstract: Quantum error correction (QEC) and continuous symmetries, two key notions in quantum information and physics, are incompatible with each other. Here, we systematically study the competition between the QEC capability and degree of symmetry associated with a quantum code in a quantitative manner. Three meaningful measures of approximate symmetries, respectively based on the violation of covariance conditions over the entire symmetry group or at a local point, and the violation of charge conservation, are defined and considered. Each measure induces a corresponding characterization of approximately covariant codes. We explicate a host of different ideas and techniques that enable us to derive various forms of trade-off relations between the QEC inaccuracy and all symmetry violation measures. More specifically, we introduce two frameworks for establishing the trade-offs respectively based on the notions of charge fluctuation and gate implementation error and employ methods including the Knill--Laflamme conditions as well as quantum metrology and quantum resource theory for the derivation. From the perspective of fault-tolerant quantum computing, we demonstrate fundamental limits on the precision of transversally implementable logical gates for general and stabilizer QEC codes derived from our bounds on symmetry violation. To exemplify nontrivial approximately covariant codes and understand the achievability of the above fundamental limits, we analyze the behaviors of two explicit types of codes: a parametrized extension of the thermodynamic code (which gives a construction of a code family that continuously interpolates between exact QEC and exact symmetry), and the quantum Reed-Muller codes. We show that both codes can saturate the scaling of the bounds for group-global covariance and charge conservation asymptotically, indicating the near-optimality of these bounds and codes.
caltech.edu

Geometry and Topology Seminar

Singular behavior of min-max minimal hypersurfaces in dimension 8. In this talk I will discuss an estimate on the index and number of "non-minimizing" singular points for one parameter min-max minimal hypersurfaces in 8-dimensional compact manifolds. As a consequence I will discuss the generic existence of smooth embedded minimal hypersurfaces in 8-dimensional compact manifolds.
southtexascollege.edu

STC student engineers his way into medical degree

Inspired by his wife, Carlos Antonio Ruvalcaba is working to add a radiologic technology degree to his engineering one that has proved to be quite innovative. “Since my wife is in the medical field and she’s always talking about helping others, I thought about wanting to do the same by combining my background in engineering with the technology aspect of radiology,” said Ruvalcaba.
caltech.edu

Diverse Minds Seminar with Dr. R. Lee Penn

Due to the pandemic, this event will be available via Zoom. Please join us for a special event with Dr. Lee Penn (University of Minnesota) on Tuesday, November 16th at 3 pm PT. Dr. Penn will give a technical talk on their group's work on iron oxide nanoparticles in reactive media and spend the second portion of the event discussing their work promoting diversity, equity and inclusion values on campus and throughout their career in STEM. This will be a more informal talk where the audience is encouraged to engage in a discussion with Dr. Penn.
Massage Mag.com

Northwestern Health Sciences University Launches Master of Health Science in Integrative Care

A New completely online program empowers practitioners, administrators and healthcare leaders to create a patient-centric and holistic healthcare ecosystem. The fast-paced and flexible master’s program aids healthcare leaders with the knowledge to include integrative care approaches into patients’ care plans and create a more holistic, sustainable healthcare system. The program is NWHSU’s second fully online degree providing flexibility for students to balance their careers while growing professionally and earning a master’s degree. Students can complete the program within one to two years.
caltech.edu

Quantum Matter Seminar

This seminar will be held remotely. Zoom information https://caltech.zoom.us/j/83422928274. Hybrid superconducting circuits, which integrate non-superconducting elements into a circuit quantum electrodynamics (cQED) architecture expand the possible applications of cQED. In hybrid superconducting circuits, one can investigate the properties of unconventional Josephson junctions with extremely fine energy resolution or perform readout of quantum dots and spin ensembles. In this talk, I will discuss our work using superconducting transmon qubits to investigating Andreev bound states (ABS) in weak-link junctions formed in Al-proximitized InAs nanowires. First, I will describe our experiments using a quantum dot to control the transmission of ABS in the junction of a transmon qubit. We tuned the transmission of the ABS to near-unity and observe suppression of the transmon charge dispersion consistent with a long-predicted scaling law that incorporates two branches of the Josephson potential. Next, I will discuss our work using a transmon to investigate the ground state of a weak-link junction with a quantum dot embedded in it. In such a device, the competition between the charging energy of the dot and superconductivity stabilizes different spin ground states in the junction. I will present our measurements of the phase diagram in this composite system and the quasiparticle poisoning dynamics associated with each phase.
caltech.edu

Environmental Science and Engineering Seminar

Chemo-mechanics of methane migration through deep marine sediments. Widespread seafloor methane venting has been reported in many regions of the world oceans in the past decade. Identifying and quantifying where and how much methane is being released into the ocean remains a major challenge, and a critical gap in assessing the global carbon budget and predicting future climate. Methane hydrate forms from methane-water mixture under elevated pressure and low temperature conditions typical of the deep marine settings (>600 m depth), often referred to as the hydrate stability zone (HSZ). Wide-ranging field evidence indicates that methane seepage often coexists with hydrate-bearing sediments within the HSZ, suggesting that hydrate formation may play an important role during the methane gas migration process. At a depth that is too shallow for hydrate formation, existing theories suggest gas migration occurs via capillary invasion and/or initiation and propagation of fractures. Within the HSZ, however, a theoretical mechanism that addresses the way in which hydrate formation participates in the gas percolation process is missing.
Fortune

Georgetown medical professor and immunologist predicts there will be a fully vaccine-resistant COVID variant by the spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Dr. Mark Dybul has some good news and bad news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that advances in therapeutics, vaccines, and the biotech sector will likely help the world avoid a repeat of the catastrophes that 2020 and 2021 brought. The bad news is that we’re likely to see a vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus sometime in spring 2022.
heart.org

Italo Biaggioni, M.D., Ph.D., FAHA, of Vanderbilt University to be named the American Heart Association’s 2021 Distinguished Scientist in Hypertension

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2021 – The American Heart Association is presenting its 2021 Distinguished Scientist in Hypertension to Vanderbilt University’s Italo Biaggioni, M.D., Ph.D., FAHA. The Association designates Distinguished Scientist awards in several categories to members who have significantly advanced the understanding of cardiovascular, stroke or brain health in relation to a specific specialty. The 2021 awardees will be honored Scientific Sessions 2021, which will be fully virtual Saturday, Nov. 13 through Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
Daily Herald

Thomas J. Canale receives Distinguished Teaching Excellence Award from Northwestern University

The Northwestern University School of Professional Studies has honored Thomas J. Canale, CFP®, ChFC®, ChSNC®, CLU®, a wealth management advisor and founding partner of Canale Financial Group and managing director of the Northwestern Mutual Rosemont office with its Distinguished Teaching Excellence Award. Each year since 1988, Northwestern University School of...
ROSEMONT, IL
utoledo.edu

University College Guides Student on Path Towards Medical School

Chloé Smallwood is certain that her next step is medical school. What wasn’t so certain was what path she’d take to get there. Smallwood’s college decision would be easier than choosing her major. With UToledo’s proximity to her hometown, Perrysburg, campus felt like a natural and familiar extension of her home. The University’s medical education and partnership with The University of Toledo Medical Center was a bonus.
PERRYSBURG, OH
clarkson.edu

Clarkson University Engineering & Management Program Maintains Prestigious Dual Accreditation

Clarkson University's Engineering & Management bachelor's degree program has recently been recognized as maintaining its accreditation by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET Inc., the recognized accreditor of college and university programs in applied science, computing, engineering, and technology. The program also has maintained its business accreditation by AACSB International--the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.
POTSDAM, NY
caltech.edu

DIX Planetary Science Seminar

Raman Spectroscopy for Planetary Science: Searching for Signs of Life on Mars. Abstract: "Raman spectroscopy is a versatile technique for detecting and identifying chemical compounds based on how their molecular vibrations scatter light. For the first time ever, Raman spectroscopy is being done on another world, thanks to NASA's Perseverance Mars rover which landed in February 2021. Onboard Perseverance is SHERLOC, a deep-ultraviolet Raman micro-spectrometer designed to search for the chemical signs of past life and habitability on the Martian surface. Conducting Raman spectroscopy on another planet presents unique opportunities as well as new challenges, and we've done a great deal of work preparing for SHERLOC operations to make sure that we can properly analyse and interpret the data sent back by the rover. This talk will discuss the advantages and disadvantages of Raman spectroscopy for planetary science, introduce new analytical methods being developed for SHERLOC, and how UV Raman spectroscopy will expand our understanding of chemical diversity on the Martian surface."
caltech.edu

Materials Science Research Lecture

Noyes 147 (J. Holmes Sturdivant Lecture Hall) Real-time examination of shock-induced structural phase transitions. NOTE: At this time, in-person Materials Research Lectures are open to all Caltech students/staff/faculty/visitors with a valid Caltech ID. Outside community members are welcome to join our online webinar. Webinar Link:. https://caltech.zoom.us/j/83276652110. Webinar ID: 832 7665...
CBS Boston

MIT Scientist Discusses The Importance Of Finding The Source Of The COVID Pandemic

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — When we all went in to lockdown back in March of 2020, an MIT scientist began studying exactly how the coronavirus pandemic began, and decided that a lab accident in Wuhan, China had to be considered one plausible explanation. Over the last 18 months, Alina Chan has grown a huge following on Twitter where she tweeted her theories and research – and has been attacked by one camp and called a hero by another. Now, she’s written a new book on what she says has been an “exhausting journey.” “This all began because I wanted to ask the question:...
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
