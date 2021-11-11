CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Visual Culture Program

caltech.edu
 6 days ago

Black Transfigurations: Engineering, African Cosmologies & Visual Media. Artist and engineer Mikael Owunna shares his artistic journey from engineering school to award-winning creative using the intersection of visual media,...

www.caltech.edu

Comments / 0

Related
montserrat.edu

Art History or Visual Culture Assistant/Associate Professor

Position Title: Full Time Assistant/Associate Professor: Art History or Visual Culture. Montserrat College of Art, established in 1970, is an independent institution of art, providing an individualized education focused on maximizing the professional and personal success of each student. Structured around experiential learning, studio practice, liberal arts, and professional preparation, the mission of the college ensures that its graduates leave equipped with the competence, confidence, and habits of mind to build lives of creative enterprise and community engagement.
BEVERLY, MA
greensboro.com

Creative Greensboro seeks visual artists for new Downtown Arts program

GREENSBORO — Attention, visual artists: Would you like to see your creation displayed downtown?. A new Downtown Arts initiative will provide paid opportunities and marketing support for local visual artists, whose work will be displayed in locations throughout downtown. The initiative was announced Wednesday by Creative Greensboro, the city’s office...
GREENSBORO, NC
thetrailblazeronline.net

Gender visualized

Defining the word ‘Gender’ is taking place visually at the Claypool-Young art gallery. A juried art exhibit with pieces from across the United States, and from as far away as Ireland, are challenging how people see and interpret gender. The exhibit was juried by Ashley Cathey who is a curator and studies multidisciplinary social change.
VISUAL ART
pacificsandiego.com

A new exhibition at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center explores the mathematical visual poetry art movement

Ask Vallo Riberto and Kazmier Maslanka to explain what separates “mathematical visual poetry” from other text-based art movements and you’ll get any number of answers. Words like “algebraic” and “polyaesthetics” get thrown around a bit, but for both men, whose passion for the genre spans decades, they know it when they see it.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Engineering#Humanities#Caltech#The Huntington Library
montereycountyweekly.com

Visuals 11.04.21

This and other pieces by Carmel-based artist Elizabeth Wrightman can be seen from Friday Nov. 5 to Dec. 16 at the Pacific Grove Art Center’s Dyke Gallery (568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove). “The Friendly Light” is part of Who knocked? The Cat, Covid, Our Dogs, A Green Door exhibit. “I painted four paintings of a cat and a door from Ulysses,” Wrightman – who’s long been inspired by one of the most important modernist novels – wrote about the collection. “James Joyce came knocking (figuratively) two years in a row at my studio door, shedding moonlight on my puppy-dominated path… Covid walked freely in and out of everyone’s stories; it changed studio work for many months, but the studios went on.” [AP]
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
Brainerd Dispatch

Visual Arts - Nov. 10

The art gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Masks are required. For more information, call 218-678-2575 or email ripplerivergallery@gmail.com. BRAINERD. Brainerd Public Library. 416 S. Fifth St. Artist Lyn Carner’s artwork featuring various natural subjects and scenes in...
BRAINERD, MN
upenn.edu

Connecting with culture

If Inga Lam could live happily ever after with any food, she would marry bread. “Even as a kid, bread was my to-die-for food,” Lam said during a talk in Houston Hall’s Bodek Lounge: “Who doesn’t like bread?” she asked. “Raise your hand, and get out.” Lam, a senior video producer at BuzzFeed, was the keynote speaker of this year’s Asian American Pacific Heritage Week (APAHW).
MUSIC
towncarolina.com

Visual Distinction

After an all-virtual 2020, Open Studios is returning the second weekend in November as an in-person event. As an artist myself, I know how much it means to Greenville’s creative community to be able to welcome our friends and neighbors back into our studios for a peek behind the curtain, inspiring conversations, and the thrill of discovery.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
carlsbadca.gov

Cultural Arts

The City of Carlsbad’s historic support of arts and culture as a core value led to the establishment of its Cultural Arts Office in 1986 as part of the city’s investment in the visual and performing arts. We strive to enhance the vitality of the city and the quality of life for all residents by supporting an environment where arts and cultural organizations thrive, and people of all ages enjoy opportunities for expression and lifelong learning. All cultural arts events and programs are free admission.
CARLSBAD, CA
caldwelljournal.com

Visual Artists Competition

LENOIR, NC (November 9, 2021) — Artists in Alexander, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Watauga and Wilkes counties are invited to enter the 45th Annual Visual Artists Competition, a program of the Caldwell Arts Council. The competition will feature juror Lise Swensson and judge Rogelio Calvo. A total of $700 in cash prizes will be awarded, with a $400 Best of Show, $200 Second Place, $100 Third Place, and three Judge’s Merit Awards. Competition awards are made possible through the generous support of the Brush & Palette Club, Caron Baker and Jim Wike, and Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
kios.org

“Vision Beyond Sight 2021” Funds Programs for the Visually Impaired, Paulette Monthei Explains

Outlook Enrichment empowers people living with vision loss with the skills and tools to achieve their goals. There are a variety of ways they do this such as adaptive technology training that helps anyone who is blind or visually impaired learn how to use a computer, navigate a mobile device, try on digital eyewear and gain independence. They also have recreational programs that boost confidence and increase physical activity and cultural experiences that enrich the lives of the visually impaired.
LA VISTA, NE
The Drum

Creative Labs visual identity

Creative Labs is an innovation lab that fosters the development of intra-entrepreneurship and implements original innovation programs. The team focuses on unlocking the business potential of employees through training, workshops, and ongoing mentor support. As the purpose of Creative Labs is to teach, guide, and inspire, the company needed a brand communication system that captured the welcoming energy of open-mindedness and learning. Our first task was to find a coherent language of innovation and translate it into design and branding, as well as a series of digital and printed materials.
DESIGN
grcc.edu

Decolonizing Diet Project: GRCC Native American Student Organization and culinary program sharing Anishinaabe history and culture

Nov. 5, 2021 GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Community College’s Native American Student Organization has partnered with the Secchia Institute for Culinary Education on an event focused on sharing Anishinaabe history and culture. The Decolonizing Diet Project Culinary Speaker Events, offered online 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 8, will feature a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Current Publishing

Fishers Arts & Culture Commission identifies Partnership Program members

The Fishers Arts & Culture Commission has selected seven local organizations as part of its inaugural Partnership Program for the 2021-22 season. The program recognizes local businesses, nonprofit organizations or individuals identified by the commission for going above and beyond in supporting, showcasing and advocating for public art or art programming in the Fishers community.
FISHERS, IN
thevistapress.com

Visual & Performing Arts Foundation Announces Eighteen Teachers Who Will Receive 2021–22 VAPA Enhancement Program Funds

San Diego, CA—Eighteen San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) teachers will receive awards to underwrite Visual and Performing Arts instruction, experiences, and materials, funded by the VAPA Foundation’s 2021–22 VAPA Enhancement Program. The Visual and Performing Arts Foundation, an independent nonprofit that supports the San Diego Unified School District’s Visual...
SAN DIEGO, CA
tritonmag.com

Culture Keeper

Honoring and protecting the indigenous history of La Jolla. UC San Diego was built on the unceded territory of the Kumeyaay Nation. Prior to Spanish colonization, Southern California and Northern Baja was home to Kumeyaay people for over 10,000 years, and their contributions and culture continue to make an impact.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy