Visual Culture Program

This and other pieces by Carmel-based artist Elizabeth Wrightman can be seen from Friday Nov. 5 to Dec. 16 at the Pacific Grove Art Center’s Dyke Gallery (568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove). “The Friendly Light” is part of Who knocked? The Cat, Covid, Our Dogs, A Green Door exhibit. “I painted four paintings of a cat and a door from Ulysses,” Wrightman – who’s long been inspired by one of the most important modernist novels – wrote about the collection. “James Joyce came knocking (figuratively) two years in a row at my studio door, shedding moonlight on my puppy-dominated path… Covid walked freely in and out of everyone’s stories; it changed studio work for many months, but the studios went on.” [AP]

PACIFIC GROVE, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO