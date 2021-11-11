CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Radioactive Material Handling Training

 6 days ago

All employees and researchers planning to work with radioactive materials must attend an orientation session with one of the Health Physicists in the...

natureworldnews.com

Radioactive Material and Pesticides Detected on US Tap Water Linked to Diseases

56 new contaminants have been identified to be contaminating US tap water supplies, and regulators in the country are getting concerned as a list of them was linked to serious health problems. According to an Environmental Working Group (EWG) drinking water quality analysis of over 31 million state water records,...
HEALTH
caltech.edu

Mechanical and Civil Engineering Seminar

Micro-continuum approach for the multi-scale modeling of coupled processes in the subsurface. Micro-continuum approach for the multi-scale modeling of coupled processes in the subsurface. Abstract:. Micro-continuum approaches are intermediate between a pure Navier-Stokes description of flow and transport and a continuum-scale model using Darcy's law. They use an unique formulation...
ENGINEERING
caltech.edu

Quantum Matter Seminar

This seminar will be held remotely. Zoom information https://caltech.zoom.us/j/83422928274. Hybrid superconducting circuits, which integrate non-superconducting elements into a circuit quantum electrodynamics (cQED) architecture expand the possible applications of cQED. In hybrid superconducting circuits, one can investigate the properties of unconventional Josephson junctions with extremely fine energy resolution or perform readout of quantum dots and spin ensembles. In this talk, I will discuss our work using superconducting transmon qubits to investigating Andreev bound states (ABS) in weak-link junctions formed in Al-proximitized InAs nanowires. First, I will describe our experiments using a quantum dot to control the transmission of ABS in the junction of a transmon qubit. We tuned the transmission of the ABS to near-unity and observe suppression of the transmon charge dispersion consistent with a long-predicted scaling law that incorporates two branches of the Josephson potential. Next, I will discuss our work using a transmon to investigate the ground state of a weak-link junction with a quantum dot embedded in it. In such a device, the competition between the charging energy of the dot and superconductivity stabilizes different spin ground states in the junction. I will present our measurements of the phase diagram in this composite system and the quasiparticle poisoning dynamics associated with each phase.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Portable device capable of monitoring gamma radiation and neutrons in radioactive and nuclear processes

A group of researchers from the Institute of Corpuscular Physics (IFIC), a joint center of the University of Valencia and the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), has patented a compact and portable device capable of simultaneously monitoring gamma radiation and neutrons produced in radioactive processes and nuclear reactions. This detector also makes it possible to measure these radiations with a wide range of energy and visualize them spatially, which can give rise to multiple applications: from the detection of radioactive materials in nuclear safety programs to mitigating the side effects of hadron therapy, a novel way to treat cancer.
SCIENCE
#Radiation Protection#Radioactive#The Health Physicists#The Eh S Office#Course Catalog
caltech.edu

Environmental Science and Engineering Seminar

Chemo-mechanics of methane migration through deep marine sediments. Widespread seafloor methane venting has been reported in many regions of the world oceans in the past decade. Identifying and quantifying where and how much methane is being released into the ocean remains a major challenge, and a critical gap in assessing the global carbon budget and predicting future climate. Methane hydrate forms from methane-water mixture under elevated pressure and low temperature conditions typical of the deep marine settings (>600 m depth), often referred to as the hydrate stability zone (HSZ). Wide-ranging field evidence indicates that methane seepage often coexists with hydrate-bearing sediments within the HSZ, suggesting that hydrate formation may play an important role during the methane gas migration process. At a depth that is too shallow for hydrate formation, existing theories suggest gas migration occurs via capillary invasion and/or initiation and propagation of fractures. Within the HSZ, however, a theoretical mechanism that addresses the way in which hydrate formation participates in the gas percolation process is missing.
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

Materials Science Research Lecture

Noyes 147 (J. Holmes Sturdivant Lecture Hall) Quantum Disorder in the Magnetism of Spin-Orbit Entangled AMO2 Delafossites (A=alkali metal, M=metal) NOTE: At this time, in-person Materials Research Lectures are open to all Caltech students/staff/faculty/visitors with a valid Caltech ID. Outside community members are welcome to join our online webinar. Webinar...
CHEMISTRY
caltech.edu

IQIM Postdoctoral and Graduate Student Seminar

Quantum error correction meets continuous symmetries: fundamental trade-offs and case studies. Abstract: Quantum error correction (QEC) and continuous symmetries, two key notions in quantum information and physics, are incompatible with each other. Here, we systematically study the competition between the QEC capability and degree of symmetry associated with a quantum code in a quantitative manner. Three meaningful measures of approximate symmetries, respectively based on the violation of covariance conditions over the entire symmetry group or at a local point, and the violation of charge conservation, are defined and considered. Each measure induces a corresponding characterization of approximately covariant codes. We explicate a host of different ideas and techniques that enable us to derive various forms of trade-off relations between the QEC inaccuracy and all symmetry violation measures. More specifically, we introduce two frameworks for establishing the trade-offs respectively based on the notions of charge fluctuation and gate implementation error and employ methods including the Knill--Laflamme conditions as well as quantum metrology and quantum resource theory for the derivation. From the perspective of fault-tolerant quantum computing, we demonstrate fundamental limits on the precision of transversally implementable logical gates for general and stabilizer QEC codes derived from our bounds on symmetry violation. To exemplify nontrivial approximately covariant codes and understand the achievability of the above fundamental limits, we analyze the behaviors of two explicit types of codes: a parametrized extension of the thermodynamic code (which gives a construction of a code family that continuously interpolates between exact QEC and exact symmetry), and the quantum Reed-Muller codes. We show that both codes can saturate the scaling of the bounds for group-global covariance and charge conservation asymptotically, indicating the near-optimality of these bounds and codes.
EDUCATION
New York Post

Pesticides, radioactivity discovered in US tap water: New analysis

There must be something in the water — many things, in fact. A new analysis by clean water advocate the Environmental Working Group has discovered 56 new contaminants in US drinking water. The most disturbing of these include pesticides, radioactive materials and water disinfectant byproducts, the Guardian reported. The substances are associated with a long list of side effects, including liver disease, cancer and reproductive problems.
HEALTH
caltech.edu

High Energy Physics Seminar

We propose a new beam dump experimenta at future muon colliders at TeV energy scales. This provides an opportunity to expand the theory, energy, and intensity frontier of new physics searches. If we were to construct a muon collider, a beam dump would be an economical and effective way to increase the discovery potential of the experiment in a complementary regime. In this work we consider vector models such as the dark photon and Lμ - Lτ gauge boson as new physics candidates. We explore which regions of parameter space can be probed with a muon beam dump. We find that we gain sensitivity in the moderate mass (MeV - GeV) with small to very small coupling.
caltech.edu

DIX Planetary Science Seminar

Raman Spectroscopy for Planetary Science: Searching for Signs of Life on Mars. Abstract: "Raman spectroscopy is a versatile technique for detecting and identifying chemical compounds based on how their molecular vibrations scatter light. For the first time ever, Raman spectroscopy is being done on another world, thanks to NASA's Perseverance Mars rover which landed in February 2021. Onboard Perseverance is SHERLOC, a deep-ultraviolet Raman micro-spectrometer designed to search for the chemical signs of past life and habitability on the Martian surface. Conducting Raman spectroscopy on another planet presents unique opportunities as well as new challenges, and we've done a great deal of work preparing for SHERLOC operations to make sure that we can properly analyse and interpret the data sent back by the rover. This talk will discuss the advantages and disadvantages of Raman spectroscopy for planetary science, introduce new analytical methods being developed for SHERLOC, and how UV Raman spectroscopy will expand our understanding of chemical diversity on the Martian surface."
ASTRONOMY
newfoodmagazine.com

Foreign material management and identification

Here, Fabien Robert highlights the importance of key foreign material management principles and introduces fast and effective tools to support root cause investigation. While microbiological and chemical hazards are critical considerations, food manufacturers should not underestimate the importance of managing physical hazards, both in terms of potential food safety risks and consumer dissatisfaction.
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

New study finds single molecule within a specific plant used by Native Americans can treat both pain and diarrhea

In a University of California, Irvine-led study, researchers revealed a striking pattern following a functional screen of extracts from plants collected in Muir Woods National Monument, in coastal redwood forest land in California. They found that plants with a long history of use by Native Americans as topical analgesics were often also used as gastrointestinal aids.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Lung autopsies of COVID-19 patients reveal treatment clues

Lung autopsy and plasma samples from people who died of COVID-19 have provided a clearer picture of how the SARS-CoV-2 virus spreads and damages lung tissue. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health and their collaborators say the information, published in Science Translational Medicine, could help predict severe and prolonged COVID-19 cases, particularly among high-risk people, and inform effective treatments.
SCIENCE
Fortune

Georgetown medical professor and immunologist predicts there will be a fully vaccine-resistant COVID variant by the spring

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Dr. Mark Dybul has some good news and bad news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that advances in therapeutics, vaccines, and the biotech sector will likely help the world avoid a repeat of the catastrophes that 2020 and 2021 brought. The bad news is that we’re likely to see a vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus sometime in spring 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

The hidden behavior of supercapacitor materials

Researchers from the University of Surrey's Advanced Technology Institute (ATI) and the University of São Paulo have developed a new analysis technique that will help scientists improve renewable energy storage by making better supercapacitors. The team's new approach enables researchers to investigate the complex inter-connected behavior of supercapacitor electrodes made...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

