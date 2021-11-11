ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Fabian Edwards

By Christopher Taylor
bjpenn.com
 7 days ago

Fabian Edwards slams Jorge Masvidal for pulling...

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

MMA fans disgusted by ‘horrific’ inter-gender fight

MMA fans were left disgusted after a female fighter was battered by a male opponent during an inter-gender fight in Poland. One viewer described the scene as ‘horrific’ as the ref was forced to stop the bout. Ula Siekacz is an arm wrestler and fitness instructor who regularly shows off...
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Manny Pacquiao Reacts To Canelo Knocking Out Plant

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao like boxing fans the world over were impressed once again with boxing star Canelo Alvarez. Widely considered the best fighter in the world Alvarez proved it yet again against Caleb Plant. Speaking on the win Pacquiao said:. Words that carry much weight considering Pacquiao is one...
COMBAT SPORTS
firstsportz.com

“I’ll give 3 million to Jon Jones if he can beat me in a MMA match or I’ll go back to jail,” Dillon Danis issues a fight challenge to Jon Jones

An American mixed martial arts fighter and a contender in the middleweight division at Bellator MMA and long-lasting training partner of Conor Mcgregor, Dillon Danis (2-0) has not fought in a long time. Many people believe this guy is just a laughing stock, but the “self-proclaimed best fighter on the planet” has called out almost every one in the community.
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

The 28-0, 26 KO welterweight star already compared to Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather was one of the greatest boxers of all time, definitely the best of his generation. Now, there’s a new star on the rise in the welterweight division. Step forward the enigmatic Jaron Ennis. Nicknamed “Boots” due to a gym misunderstanding from a moniker his mom gave him of...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Masvidal
The Independent

Deontay Wilder's former coach responds to Floyd Mayweather comments

Deontay Wilder’s former trainer Marc Breland has praised Floyd Mayweather for being in his corner as the fallout from his dismissal by the ‘Bronze Bomber’ continued. Mayweather was accused of “taking shots” at Wilder this week after he paid tribute to Breland, who was fired by the heavyweight following his defeat to Tyson Fury in February 2020. Wilder was furious at Breland for throwing in the towel in the seventh-round defeat last year, but the American was defeated for a second time by the Gypsy King following an 11th-round knockout this month. After Wilder’s latest defeat, retired boxing great Mayweather...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bellator#Combat
New York Post

Logan Paul slaps heckler after Mike Tyson question

Logan Paul got physical with a heckler while clubbing with friends on Wednesday night. The YouTuber and boxer was standing outside celeb hotspot Nightingale in West Hollywood, when a group of fans began questioning him about a potential fight with Mike Tyson. After Paul refused to engage or answer questions,...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Errol Spence Jr. cleared to fight as WBC name mandatory challengers

The World Boxing Council Convention took center stage as the list of mandatory contenders got confirmed, including clearance for Errol Spence to fight. As the WBC revealed information for every champion in each division, welterweight ruler Spence can now fight on after an eye injury. At heavyweight, we all know...
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Canelo Alvarez Will Be In Shock First Fight Of 2022

Pound for pound boxing number one and Mexico’s ‘Numero Uno’ Saul Canelo Alvarez has made a move that will have shocked most. Next up some were thinking he might take on dangerous David Benavidez or Charlo in his own weight class of 168 pounds. No. Not even taking on dangerous...
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

George Foreman Clarifies What Ali Told Him Seconds Before Fight

We spoke on here before about what George Foreman said Muhammad Ali told him the first time they met. Years later they would meet in the ring. However one bone of contention has always been what was it that Ali actually said to Foreman in the mountains before their iconic fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Frank Gore, Deron Williams will square off in Jake Paul-Tommy Fury undercard

NFL great Frank Gore is taking on a new sport: boxing. The former San Francisco 49ers star running back has spent the last few months training to get into the ring, according to the NFL Network. And he is set to fight former basketball star Deron Williams on Dec. 18 as the undercard match for the Jake Paul-Tommy Fury fight in Tampa, Showtime Sports announced on Tuesday.
NFL
Yardbarker

Frank Gore-Deron Williams fight has surprising favorite

Frank Gore’s hopes of continuing his NFL career are waning, so he has turned to a new sport: boxing. Gore will be facing former NBA player Deron Williams in a boxing match on the undercard for the Jake Paul-Tommy Fury fight on Dec. 18. The online sportsbook MyBookie has released...
NFL
ESPN

Ex-NBA PG Deron Williams takes fight debut seriously

Deron Williams' phone was flooded with calls and notifications once his boxing match against former NFL running back Frank Gore was announced last week. Among the first to reach out was Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul. Williams once challenged Paul for the label as the NBA's top point guard in his heyday, but the rivals-turned-friends are now supportive.
NBA
MMA Fighting

Deron Williams, Frank Gore explain motivation behind boxing match, worst part of fight training

Deron Williams and Frank Gore are entering a whole new world. On Dec. 18, the sports stars will make their professional boxing debuts on the undercard of Showtime’s Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury event at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Williams and Gore were standouts in basketball and American football respectively, with Williams making three NBA All-Star teams and leading a competitive Utah Jazz squad for several seasons, and Gore recently retiring as one of the most productive running backs in NFL history.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy