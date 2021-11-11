Class 4-A District Championship games happening this weekend

Last meeting: Muncy 21, Canton 16 in last year’s district final. Muncy PPG–33.7, PPA–14.2; YPG–363.5, YPA–222.9. Muncy facts: The Indians (10-1) are seeking their fourth straight district championship win against Canton. This is the fourth consecutive year Canton has been the top seed, but this time the game will be played at Towanda after Canton’s grass field was impacted hard by heavy rains in Week 10. Muncy is the state’s third-ranked Class A team and Canton No. 2. The Indians erased second-half comebacks the past two seasons at Canton and battled back from down 16-7 in the third quarter a year ago. They have won these last three finals by 11 combined points. All-state safety Ross Eyer intercepted two passes in that game, the first providing the go-ahead touchdown and the second clinching the victory. Eyer made a crucial red zone interception in last week’s 14-13 semifinal win against Montgomery and has 14 interceptions over the past two seasons. He also caught a 50-yard touchdown as Muncy rallied from a seven-point third-quarter deficit and survived the upset attempt. Muncy has won 10 straight games and is undefeated on the road. The Indians captured the NTL-II title, going undefeated in league play. They have played without standout two-way lineman Xander Brown the past two weeks, but sophomore Eli Harris has played well up front and helped the offensive line surge on one of the game’s biggest plays last week as Ty Nixon scored a 3-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal to make it, 14-7. Nixon is closing in on 1,000 yards and freshman Austin Johnson 1,100 yards with the two combining for 31 touchdowns. Branson Eyer threw for 119 yards against Montgomery and Chase Crawley caught five passes. An all-state offensive lineman, Isaac Harris also shines on defense and made 14 tackles last week while adding a fourth sack. Linebacker Eli Weikle played an excellent game, making seven tackles and a huge interception to prevent a Montgomery score. Linebacker Bailey Hadzinikolov is averaging 13 tackles per game and Jason Shuda 10.9. Shuda made one of the game’s biggest plays at Canton last year, stoning a ball-carrier for no gain on a fourth-and-one inside the 15-yard line late in the game. He finished that game with 11 tackles and Harris had 13.

CANTON, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO