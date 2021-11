Configurations Ranging From 8LP+7-inch and 5CD + Blu-ray Super Deluxe Editions to Standard Digital/CD. The September 24, 1991 release of Nirvana’s Nevermind touched off a seismic shift in global youth culture. Rising to #1 worldwide over the next few months, its impact would elevate Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl from a promising Pacific Northwest cult band to one of the most successful and influential musical entities of all time. Nevermind returned rock ’n’ roll integrity and passion to the top of the charts, and continues to be a singular inspiration to fans and musicians alike over the last three decades–as it no doubt will for generations to come.

