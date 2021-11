Despite a lot of new faces in the lineup, Rensselaer is picking up right where it left off at the end of the 2019-20 season. RPI has won four of its last five games heading into this weekend’s games at Colgate and Cornell. That stretch comes after the Engineers ended 2019-20 as one of the hottest teams in ECAC Hockey prior to the league shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. RPI did not play last season after the school made the decision to cancel the season due to the ongoing pandemic.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO