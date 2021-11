Mexico is the largest trading partner of the U.S and it boasts a top-20 largest economy in the world. In Latin America, it’s the second-largest economy, with only Brazil ahead of it. Mexico is still considered an emerging market by most even given its strong economic position among world economies. There are good investments to be had in Mexico, but if you are a U.S. investor and you want to invest in Mexico, you should keep in mind the high correlation of the Mexican stock market with the U.S. markets. Consider working with a financial advisor if you want to invest in Mexican securities.

ECONOMY ・ 9 HOURS AGO