DesignerCon 2021 Is Back! @ Anaheim Convention Center

The Depeche Mode convention is for music fans who just can’t get enough! We could make more DM puns because, lets face it, the band has a lot of great, memorable song titles but we’ll just give ya a couple more– no silence will be enjoyed at this black celebration, ok? Mode tribute band Devotional play two sets (one covering the Violator album and another, later in the evening, featuring the greatest hits). Richard Blade hosts and turns in a special DJ set and there will be lots of collectibles, videos, contests, prizes, music and dancing. DJ line-up includes Alex Transistor, Steven Wayne, Larry G (Club Underground), LuvLee (Las Vegas), DJ Jedi, Jose Shuton and Protolkall. Try your vox as Dave Gahan or Martin Gore with Jay Tando’s Mode-eoke session or just dance all night like you’re shaking a disease (had to). Speaking of disease, this is a vaxxed only event as all L.A. nightlife gatherings are these days and vaccination ID cards are required to attend. Depeche Mode Convention, at Avalon Hollywood, 1735 Vine St., Hollywood. 6 p.m.; all ages. Tickets and info at www.musicconventions.com.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO