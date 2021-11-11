CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Big Change Blows In

By Chris Bailey
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Thursday, everyone. We have a powerful cold front moving through the region today and this is bringing a big time pattern change to the region. Two more systems follow this up for the weekend and will bring a touch of wintertime to the region. This includes a couple chances for...

kyweathercenter.com

Here Comes A Cold Front

Good afternoon, everyone. It’s a windy and very mild day across Kentucky as we wait for a cold front to crash the party later tonight into early Thursday. This front will bring gusty winds, rain and big drop in temps. From there, the focus shifts toward a cold Thanksgiving week for our region.
Rain will move into our area on Thursday

Good Wednesday! Our Wednesday will be dry with clear skies. We will see light, southerly winds as we go through our day. Temperatures for our Wednesday will be a bit warmer than Tuesday. Plenty of sunshine with highs in our low to mid 60’s. As we head into the evening hours, temperatures will drop into our mid 40’s to lower 50’s with clear skies. It’s not until Thursday is when we are expected to see rain return. Thursday starts off-dry, but a cold front will work its way in the area Thursday, bringing evening showers. As this front approaches, we will see clouds begin to thicken and gusty winds. Highs Thursday are expected to be in the upper 60’s to low 60’s. Heading into the evening hours, our temperatures will drop by 30- 50 degrees; lows are expected to get into the low to upper 30’s. We will continue to see colder temperatures heading into our Friday. We could see lingering showers early Friday morning, but the rest of Friday looks to be dry. Highs are only expected to get into the mid to upper 40’s. Lows will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s. High pressure will begin to work its way into our area Saturday. This high pressure will stick around for our Sunday, giving us a dry weekend. The next chance for us to see rain will be Monday evening.
A Few Evening Thoughts

Good evening, folks. I wanted to drop by for a very quick update on the changes ahead. Our cold front is right on top of us and will sweep through here overnight. The setup behind this continues to look frigid for Thanksgiving week. Winds are gusty ahead of our front...
Tracking A Thursday Front and Talkin’ Turkey Week

Good Wednesday to one and all. It’s another windy and very mild day across Kentucky, but a cold front is ready to put a quick end to that on Thursday. Much colder air comes in behind that and this is a precursor to an even colder look as we head into Thanksgiving week.
Miami Weather: Surge Of Moisture Coming Overnight

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After warmer temperatures have made a quick comeback, here comes the rain. A trough of low pressure is sliding in from the Caribbean on Thursday, which is bringing in a surge of moisture starting overnight Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms are possible into Thursday morning which means that a wet and messy commute is expected. The storm chance remains high throughout Thursday with heavy rain at times. Due to the rain and clouds around, highs will be in the upper 70s through the weekend. The wet pattern will continue Friday as moisture remains in place while a weak cold front...
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty winds will blow in colder change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A widespread shot of 70 degrees is possible before the bottom falls out. Sustained winds will blow in around 15 to 20 MPH for most of the day. Some of the gusts will likely blast in here around 30-40 MPH. This kind of strong southerly wind will keep highs elevated for one more day. Most of you will see highs reach the upper 60s and low 70s.
Philadelphia Weather: Dramatic Fall Warmth To Turn To Frigid Fall Air In Matter Of Hours Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dramatic fall warmth is expected to turn to frigid fall air in a matter of hours on Thursday as a strong cold front puts the season back in check. Residents of the Philadelphia region should prepare for a rollercoaster of a day. There will be a need for a range of clothing items and accessories with T-shirt-appropriate high temperatures near 70 degrees on Thursday afternoon before winter-coat-required air blasts in across the region in the evening. The Philadelphia region could go from 60s to 40s in a span of three hours between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. To add to...
Thanksgiving week in Baltimore is likely to be chilly but mostly dry, as storms threaten New England, forecasters say

A cold front moving through the area could drop temperatures in the Baltimore area 5 to 10 degrees below normal on Thanksgiving Day, but the region may dodge the wintry storms threatening other parts of the country, National Weather Service forecasters say. On Monday, cool air is likely to move through the area, possibly bringing some rain showers along with it — or snow flurries if it’s cold ...
