Top-ranked featherweight Max Holloway will take on third-ranked Yair Rodriguez on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez. Their battle tops the main UFC fight card (4 p.m. ET) from the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas. Holloway is the former champion who made four successful title defenses before losing the title and subsequent rematch in two close fights against current champion Alexander Volkanovski. Rodriguez is a versatile talent who hasn't fought in more than two years because of various injuries and a suspension for violating USADA protocols. The winner of Saturday's main event likely will become the frontrunner to face Volkanovski for the next title shot.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO